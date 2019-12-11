Here’s why everyone’s talking about Meghan Markle’s secret meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to run in A-list circles, from George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Serena Williams.

This week, it was their friendship with another A-lister that made news however, as photographs emerged of a secret meeting with Meghan and singer Adele.

Yes, this is not a drill. Meghan and Harry are friends with Adele.

Adele was one of the first people to congratulate the now Duke and Duchess on their 2018 wedding, posting a photograph of a glass of Champagne accompanied by the caption: ‘Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x’.

This week however it was all about their ‘secret’ meeting.

The meeting in question was last December, when the two high profile women along with Prince Harry visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, making a cookbook to support the community affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire.

In a post that has since been taken down, Adele, Meghan and Harry can all be seen smiling and laughing in the group photo with the rest of the team.

‘Very beautiful memories, with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Adele the singer,’ the user, @mykitchenwonders_faiz, posted to her Instagram. ‘So proud to be part of the Community Cook Book TOGETHER.’