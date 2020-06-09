One royal family member has been dubbed the ‘King of Instagram’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yes, really.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton held a Bingo game for pensioners over Zoom and the Queen has been giving tours of her gardens via social media – we’re talking Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham.

It is Prince Charles however who has made the most social media news, this week dubbed the ‘King of Instagram’ according to HELLO!.

The Prince of Wales wasn’t one of the most active royal family members on social media before the coronavirus outbreak, but during lockdown he has found his voice and platform – especially given that he was one of those infected with the virus.

‘There are so many people who don’t really get Charles, who don’t know what he does,’ The Prince’s biographer, Penny Junor explained to The Australian, via Hello!. ’But during the coronavirus, maybe because of the lockdown, more people have seen him and listened to him than perhaps they would during normal times. The pandemic has given him a platform and he has been masterful in the way he’s responded and used that platform.’

The King of Instagram indeed.