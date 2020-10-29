PSA: Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring a new staff member

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Keen to join the ranks at Kensington Palace?

It’s no groundbreaker that 2020 has been a bit rough on the job front. New stats just yesterday showed that the young and ethnic minorities, sadly, have been hit hardest, with nearly a fifth (19%) of those furloughed in March now officially unemployed.

So, exciting news: we might have *just* the job for you.

That’s right, HRH Prince William and Kate are currently hiring a new staff member to join their team at Kensington Palace. That’s their permanent residence and where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis live.

Kensington Palace have announced the news the same week the Royal Family shared that they’ve had to cancel their Christmas traditions amid growing coronavirus concerns. (Don’t worry—they also shared what they’ll be doing instead, too)

The role? Only that of a Royal housekeeper. Advertised on the official Royal Family website, the description explains that the ideal candidate for the role will be able to ‘manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel’.

Sound like you? We can only make guesses here, but we’d imagine housekeeping the Royals includes making their beds, tidying away the kid’s toys and cleaning the house.

If you’re successful in your application, it’s believed you’ll be joining William and Kate’s team of eight existing staff.

The official advertisement states: “We wish to appoint an experienced person to assist in Royal residences. You will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to join a supportive and positive team. You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively. You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

Sounds pretty promising to us. So. Real question. Who’s applying?