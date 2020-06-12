The Palace is taking such strong action against an ‘inaccurate’ report about Kate Middleton for an important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and moved to California, something that prompted a wave of backlash from the public.

According to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with a recent report via Tatler from ‘friends of the Duchess’ claiming that Kate was angry at the increased workload following the Sussexes’ departure from the royal family. This is something that the Cambridges have been quick to refute.

‘Kate is furious about the larger workload,’ the Tatler report stated. ‘Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’

The Palace made a rare statement against the report, claiming that it was false.

‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,’ the statement read.

Tatler has since responded via Entertainment Tonight.

‘Tatler‘s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources,’ read the spokesperson. ‘Kensington Palace knew we were running the “Catherine the Great” cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.’

The Palace has since pushed back. But why is this story in particular being contested so strongly?

According to sources, via Vanity Fair, the royal family has issue with this report especially because it suggests that Kate isn’t happy with her workload, something she is actually ‘more than happy’ with.

‘It’s the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work which has upset her,’ a source has explained via Vanity Fair. ‘She takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever. The idea she feels trapped and exhausted simply isn’t the case.’

We will continue to update this story.