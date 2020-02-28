Kate Middleton just lost a very close ally in the royal family

'For Kate, properly talking to someone like Autumn must be incredibly valuable.’

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made non-stop headlines this month in particular, following her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, where she spoke candidly about everything from mum guilt and severe morning sickness to the ‘terrifying’ post-birth photo call on the Lindo Wing steps.

Following her success, Kate is being credited with keeping the royal family together in the eyes of the public. But according to an Us Weekly source, it has not been without its stress.

‘Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety,’ the source reported. ‘She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.’

It’s hardly surprising that Kate has a lot of support within the family, with the Duchess known to be extremely close to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

It emerged this month however that Kate will be losing one of her close allies within the royal fold, Autumn Phillips.

Autumn and the Queen’s eldest grandson Peter announced their separation earlier this month, after 12 years of marriage. And while the split is said to be amicable, with the former couple determined to co-parent their children, it does mean that Kate Middleton will be losing one of her close pals within the family.

‘Kate was really good friends with Autumn,’ Royal commentator Angela Mollard explained to Zoe Burrell on the Royals podcast this week. ‘It’s very hard for someone like Kate. You’ve got your own direct family and then you’ve got friends who you would trust, and I don’t imagine there’d be many of them. You have to know that anything you say doesn’t get passed on. For Kate, properly talking to someone like Autumn must be incredibly valuable.’

We’re sure these two will stay close!