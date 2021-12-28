Holly Willoughby was told she was destined for fame as a child

Holly Willoughby is, quite frankly, the nation’s favourite sweetheart.
Whether it is her co-hosting This Morning, and getting the giggles on set with Phillip Schofield, her stylish sell-out collection with M&S, or her super glam nights out with her A-list pals, she never fails to impress us.
We can’t see a world without the 40-year-old presenter on our screens, but at a young age Holly was forewarned she was going to be a huge star.
Holly recalled a time she was told by a psychic she would become a ‘household name’ in the future to comedian Michael McIntyre on her podcast By The Light of the Moon.
‘When I was younger I remember going to – I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember.
‘There was a psychic lady at the end. My mum took me and my sister to go.
‘She said to me: “You’re going to be a household name.” Blah blah blah blah blah’, Holly recounted.
At the time Holly – who has Belle, 10, Chester, seven, and 12-year-old Harry with husband Dan Baldwin – thought nothing of the comment, but low and behold…
Holly continued: ‘We just fobbed her off thinking she probably literally says this to every little kid who walks in because it’s just a nice thing to say.
‘Weird though, eh?’
Back in 2000 Holly found fame hosting numerous children’s programmes, including Xchange, CBBC: X-perimental, and CBBC at the Fame Academy, before she went on to help Ministry of Mayhem alongside Stephen Mulhern.
She has since co-hosted the award-winning daytime TV show This Morning, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Juice.