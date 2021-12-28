Holly Willoughby was told she was destined for fame as a child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Holly Willoughby is, quite frankly, the nation’s favourite sweetheart.

Whether it is her co-hosting This Morning, and getting the giggles on set with Phillip Schofield, her stylish sell-out collection with M&S, or her super glam nights out with her A-list pals, she never fails to impress us.

We can’t see a world without the 40-year-old presenter on our screens, but at a young age Holly was forewarned she was going to be a huge star.

Holly recalled a time she was told by a psychic she would become a ‘household name’ in the future to comedian Michael McIntyre on her podcast By The Light of the Moon.

‘When I was younger I remember going to – I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember.

‘There was a psychic lady at the end. My mum took me and my sister to go.

‘She said to me: “You’re going to be a household name.” Blah blah blah blah blah’, Holly recounted.

At the time Holly – who has Belle, 10, Chester, seven, and 12-year-old Harry with husband Dan Baldwin – thought nothing of the comment, but low and behold…

Holly continued: ‘We just fobbed her off thinking she probably literally says this to every little kid who walks in because it’s just a nice thing to say.

‘Weird though, eh?’

Back in 2000 Holly found fame hosting numerous children’s programmes, including Xchange, CBBC: X-perimental, and CBBC at the Fame Academy, before she went on to help Ministry of Mayhem alongside Stephen Mulhern.

She has since co-hosted the award-winning daytime TV show This Morning, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Juice.