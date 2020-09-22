Gwyneth Paltrow say her ‘vagina candles’ are intended to ‘crumble the patriarchy’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And suddenly they make sense!

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships and parenting to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with luxury health, with her mega brand Goop quite literally taking over the world.

It is just as controversial as it is popular however, with Goop’s offerings including some pretty out-there items – everything from jade eggs and psychic vampire repellant spray to vibrator necklaces.

The most talked-about product has to be the vagina candle.

The candle, named ‘This smells like my vagina’ is available to buy at Goop for £60.

‘With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,’ reads the description on-site.

The vagina candles have caused a lot of uproar, with even Gwyneth’s 15-year-old Apple trolling her mum about the invention, rewriting her to do list for a joke, scribbling on a piece of paper: ‘Make more vagina eggs & candles’. This is something the Goop founder uploaded to her Instagram account, alongside the caption: ‘Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen’.

Many have wondered why the A-lister decided to create a vagina candle, something Gwyneth opened up about this week – and it officially all makes sense.

‘It’s all part of the crumbling patriarchy,’ Gwyneth explained in an interview with ELLE magazine. ‘And I think that we’re all changing it by releasing, like, a punk rock, feminist candle and Cardi B is changing it by her incredible lyrical prowess. You have to push, you have to go too far. You have to have a “WAP” song or a “Smells Like My Vagina” candle. So people are like, “What is this?” And they freak out. And then the centre moves a little bit more this way. It’s a process that happens over time.’

She continued: ‘But women, especially my generation, and my mother’s generation, we were raised to feel so uncomfortable with ourselves and it’s bullshit. It’s not cool. We have to be integrated and love ourselves, love every part, and integrate all of the parts of ourselves. So I think it’s a good part of the process.’

Suddenly vagina candles make sense!