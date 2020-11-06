Greta Thunberg just delivered the most hilarious put-down to Donald Trump on Twitter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with his DT quotes making us all face-palm on the regular.

The president of the United States never fails to be controversial, and from explaining why he deserves a Nobel Prize to his comments about The Squad and his snubbing his daughter Tiffany, the past year has been no exception.

One of the biggest talking points has been his past ‘bullying’ comments about now 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The president has taken to mocking the activist, tweeting last year after she was named Time Magazine‘s Person of the Year: ‘So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!’

Not long after Trump’s condescending tweet, people started to call on First Lady Melania, informing her that she needed to take action on behalf of her anti-bullying campaign, #BeBest. No action was taken, of course.

This week however, the US election saw Donald Trump lose his cool as his Democratic rival Joe Biden started surging past him in the race.

As Trump insisted that votes stop being counted, Greta took her opportunity to deliver the put-down of all put-downs and the whole internet is here for it.

‘STOP THE COUNT’, Donald Trump posted to Twitter, to which Greta recycled his own put-down to her, posting: ‘So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!’

Greta Thunberg, we bow down to you.