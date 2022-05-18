Eva Mendes just shared a rare insight into her relationship with Ryan Gosling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The famous couple met back in 2011.

It’s safe to say that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of our favourite Hollywood couples. Although they tend to keep their personal lives private, Mendes just shared a rare insight to their relationship, and it’s so cute!

In a new interview with People, the actress discussed how the pair share the responsibilities at home. “Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook,” she revealed. “I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us.”

Eva recently became a co-owner of the female-founded cleaning company, Skura Style, and told People just how important cleaning is to her. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it’s meditative for me.”

“It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me.”

Eva and Ryan met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines back in 2011, and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. The mother-of-two also gave us an insight into what it’s been like working from home with her family. “I’ll be Zooming with various people throughout the day and I have no idea. I’ll see people kind of giggle, and I see my five year old, who just turned six, will be right behind me with her blankie and looking so cute.”

Although Mendes has put rules in place, such as not to disturb her if the door is closed unless it’s super important, it doesn’t always go to plan.

“Of course, my six year old will run in and say, ‘It’s so important.’ And I’m just like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘Essie took my Barbie,'” she says. “But it’s hard to be mad because it’s so cute.”

We’re sure that lots of parents can relate to this!