Donald Trump has weighed in on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been in progress since 11 April, with Depp suing his ex-wife.

Depp is arguing that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. As a result, Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation and asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages. Heard is counter-suing him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

The ongoing legal battle in Virginia has seen both Depp and Heard questioned about their personal lives and relationships, and from start to finish it has been a circus.

One witness drove off during his testimony, there have been multiple reports of laughter in the courtroom, and one fan even brought two comfort alpacas to visit Depp.

In even stranger news regarding the ongoing trial, Donald Trump appears to have weighed in. And yes, he has strong opinions.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the former President made his thoughts known on the ongoing defamation trial, and it’s controversial.

“Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple!” he posted to the platform on Tuesday. “First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny ‘outlet’, that practically nobody read, because he didn’t want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million.”

His post continued: “The charges are many & salacious, the nicest of which is that she threw a bottle at him and it took off his finger – she must have a Sandy Koufax type arm. Will they get back together and live happily in PEACE?”

Neither Depp nor Heard have commented on Trump’s remarks.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial is ongoing.