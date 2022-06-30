Dakota Johnson has responded to a viral video of her ‘spotting’ Johnny Depp’s injured finger

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial concluded in June, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star winning his case against his ex-wife with the jury awarding him $15m (£12m) in damages. The jury also awarded Heard £2m ($1.6m) for one point on her own counterclaim.

Over the course of the trial, many videos began circulating on social media – from clips of the case going viral on TikTok to recordings of arguments and conversations that the former couple had which were used as evidence.

However, one video that gained traction involved Depp’s former co-star, Dakota Johnson.

The actors worked alongside each other in the 2015 film Black Mass, and a snippet from a press conference at the time resurfaced during the trial. It shows Depp answering questions while Johnson is sat beside him, and fans believe that there is a moment where she ‘spots’ his injured finger.

During the defamation case, Depp’s injury became a key point of the trial with the actor claiming that his finger was severed after an argument with Heard, alleging that she threw a vodka bottle at him. However, Heard testified that she was not awake when it happened and claimed she had taken sleeping pills before waking up to find that he was ‘missing a finger’.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota addressed the viral video of herself ‘noticing’ Depp’s finger and said that she was confused about why her name was being linked to the case. She also wanted to be ‘taken out of [it]’, fearing that she would be brought into the trial as a witness (the interview took place while the case was ongoing).

She said: ‘I was like, “For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?”

‘I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?’

The actor added that she was shocked by the world’s fascination with the trial and that the world was watching it ‘like a show’, adding: ‘Humans are so f***ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.’