Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have separated after 22 years

Words by Kate McCusker

The Oscar-winning British actor, renowned for his romantic leads in films including Bridget Jones and Love Actually, not forgetting his BAFTA-nominated turn as Mr Darcy in BBC adaption of Pride and Prejudice, has ended his own love story, after 22 years of marriage.

Publicists for the actor and his film producer wife, Livia, confirmed the split on Friday, writing that the pair ‘maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.’

The statement continued: ‘They kindly ask for privacy.’

The pair met on set of the BBC drama Nostromo in 1996 and married in Tuscany a year later. They have two sons together, Luca and Matteo, both of whom were born in Rome. Firth also has an older son with former partner Meg Tilly.

Alongside producing films, Giuggioli is an environmental activist and the co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.

The couple were notoriously private about their relationship. A rare exception was made in 2011 when Firth spoke about their marriage on Piers Morgan’s now defunct US talk show.

‘We are crazy about each other,’ he told the presenter. ‘We’re very committed on a daily basis to how we deal with our family lives. But the real secret is time – we have to make sure that we spend enough time together. Every relationship in life you’re going to have to take care of, there’s a marathon factor to it.’

Publicists confirmed that the pair will not be commenting further on their separation.