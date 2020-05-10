Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a very special nickname for baby Archie

Here's everything you need to know...

After resigning from royal life earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been staying out of the public eye, spending time as a family of three.

The Sussex family made news this week however when they celebrated baby Archie’s first birthday, marking the day by breaking their silence.

Instead of uploading a portrait of their son as per royal tradition, the family of three took part in Save the Children’s ‘Save with Stories’ campaign, with the funds going towards the coronavirus appeal.

Yes, the family released a sweet video of Meghan reading one of baby Archie’s favourite books Duck! Rabbit!, filmed by Prince Harry himself.

‘”Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday,’ reads the caption. ‘Happy Birthday, Archie!

‘Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation.’

The video went on to rake in millions of views, but it wasn’t the book or Meghan’s fashion statement that made the most news. Instead it was Meghan revealing their son’s nickname, ‘Arch’.

Meghan can be heard addressing her son as ‘Arch’ throughout the sweet video. And this isn’t little Archie’s only nickname with the couple also thought to call their son ‘Bubba’.

This is too much.