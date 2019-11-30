Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got Archie’s first Christmas present

Adorable!

With less than a month to go until the big day, we can only imagine how excited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about celebrating their first Christmas with baby Archie.

The couple are currently on a break from public life and, as Meghan is American, have just celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of three.

It was understood that they would most likely visit America during the break and celebrate the US holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Next month, however, it’s thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham; the new parents will possibly celebrate the festivities as a family of three instead.

Regardless of where he’ll spend his first Christmas, little Archie has already received his first gift for the big day – a personalised Santa sack emblazoned with his name and ‘Baby’s First Christmas’. Adorable!

The gift was sent by luxury gift brand Harrow & Green, with prices for the sacks starting at £22.

We’re sure Archie will be receiving a lot of gifts for his first Christmas to fill his Santa sack on the big day.