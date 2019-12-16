Brad Pitt will apparently be celebrating Christmas with just three of his children

Despite filing for divorce three years ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s separation has been a messy one, with the couple finally announced to be single this year after choosing to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage.

The couple will now both have a ‘single’ status while continuing with divorce proceedings, rather than remain to be legally bound as they have been these past three years.

But it wasn’t the couple’s relationship statuses or their custody arrangements that made the most news this past few months, with Brad’s relationship with his children taking up most of the conversation.

Brad’s relationship with his son Maddox has been the most spoken about, with Us Weekly reporting that the actor’s eldest son is distancing himself.

According to a source via the publication, ’Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.’

And while one source reported that Maddox ‘is very close with Angie’, who adopted him in 2002, a source via Us Weekly has reported that Maddox has ‘some simmering resentment’ towards Brad.

Maddox is reported to have broken his silence on the situation earlier this year, opening up about his relationship with his father in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, according to Page Six of the New York Post.

When asked whether his father would be visiting him at university, Maddox reportedly replied: ‘I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.’

Then when later asked whether his relationship with his father could be over, he replied: ‘Well, whatever happens, happens.’

It was no surprise therefore when it was revealed that Maddox wouldn’t be spending Christmas with his father this year. And Maddox isn’t alone, with Brad only set to be celebrating Christmas with three of his six children.

According to a source via Entertainment Tonight, ‘all six children will be with Jolie on Christmas Day’, but on Christmas Eve, ‘Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, are not expected to spend the holiday with their father’. The source goes on to explain however that ‘all are always welcome at Pitt’s home.’

Well, that’s that.