Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

Here's everything to know...

Boris Johnson was announced to have tested positive for coronavirus last week, with UK’s Prime Minister breaking the news on Twitter.

‘Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in a video on social media. ‘I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.’

It was reported on Sunday evening however that the Prime Minister had been taken to hospital due to persistent symptoms, and an announcement was made yesterday to inform that he had been moved to intensive care.

‘The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,’ read a statement from No. 10. ‘Over the course of Monday afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.’

This comes after Boris’ personal statement upon being admitted to hospital:

‘Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.

‘Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.’

We will continue to update this story.