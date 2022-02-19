Victoria Beckham swears by this £16 cleanser – and we are on board

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Victoria Beckham has long been our fashion and beauty icon, so any chance we get to explore an insight into her skincare routine we jump at.

For those looking to emulate the fashion designer’s routine, trial her go-to products, expand your own beauty collection, or forge a better cleansing can do so with ease as the Spice Girls band member has revealed the affordable product she swears by to remove make-up and cleanse her skin.

Victoria, 47, recently shared a picture of her in the make-up chair when on a shoot with her make-up artists on hand on her Instagram Story.

Though the post, which lasts on the site for 24 hours, has since expired, eagle eyed fans may have spotted one item on the make-up table was the three-in-one cleanser from the French pharmaceutical skincare brand.

In the quick clip Victoria could be seen sitting in a black and white silk robe, with her hair pulled back in a neat updo, while the experts brushed a sweep of blusher onto her cheeks, and a bottle of the Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Cleanser sat on top of the table.

While Victoria didn’t detail how she used the Micellar Cleanser in the Instagram Story, it is usually applied before you apply make-up for a clean base, or at the end of the day to remove any cosmetics, dirt and grime on your skin.

It works to remove even stubborn make-up, excess sebum and dirt, which can cause blocked pores and blackheads, without drying the skin, but balancing the PH level of the dermis no matter your skin type.

It is an oil free formula, which contains cucumber extract, so it hydrates, but also deeply cleanses your skin, while the sebo-correcting complex also balances your skin for a clearer complexion.

The Sensibio H2O is said to be the first ever micellar cleanser, and it has stood the test of time evidently if it is a hit with celebrity make-up artists and A-list clients like VB.

If you wish to take a leaf out of Victoria’s book you can do so as the skincare must-have is available to shop at LookFantastic, Amazon, Boots and Bioderma for an affordable £16.10.

One thing is for sure, if it’s good enough for Victoria, it’s good enough for us.