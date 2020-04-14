This was apparently Princess Diana’s favourite perfume (and you can still buy it)

For their wedding perfumes, Kate, Meghan and the rest of the royal brides chose specific scents, presumably so they could forever associate the smell to the memory of their big day. The Duchess of Cambridge for example chose White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum, while Princess Diana opted for Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris.

But what of her everyday fragrance? According to Celebrity Fragrance Guide, she was into a different scent, albeit a floral one.

The late Princess of Wales apparently always wore Bluebell by Penhaligon, a brand that has close ties with the royal family. As the name suggest, it is of course based around the pretty flower.

Shop now: Penhaligon’s Bluebelle EDT 100ml for £114.30 from 50ml

It is described as, ‘Behind the charming simplicity lies a intricate mosaic construction: a contrasting bouquet that tells the story of a single flower. Because whilst one might be transported into a woodland of intensely subtle bluebells, along the way this scent has taken in hyacinth, lily of the valley, jasmine and rose.’ Dreamy.

If that sounds delightful to you, you can actually still buy the fragrance, which is part of the perfumer’s core collection. It comes in a pretty bottle which you can engraved, and is priced at £98.

Fun little fact: Princess Diana apparently spilled a bit of perfume on her wedding dress and tried to hide it by strategically holding her wedding bouquet in front of it.