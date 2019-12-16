These are the exact false lashes Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day

*Buys four pairs*

When it comes to iconic beauty looks that go down in history, royal brides are pretty much guaranteed to make the cut.

Kate Middleton’s bridal look made headlines as she did her own make-up for the big day, while Meghan Markle enlisted the help of good friend and professional MUA Daniel Martin for her wedding day look.

Something we didn’t know until now, however, is that the Duchess of Sussex reportedly opted for false lashes on her wedding day – and we’ve just got our hands on the exact brand and product name.

According to The Sun, Meghan is a big fan of Velour lashes, and chose the ‘Whispie Me Away’ style for her big day. And, even better news, they’ve just launched in the UK!

If they’re good enough for royalty, it’s no surprise that Beyoncé is also a reported fan.

Don’t know about you, but we’ll be stocking up on these bad boys…