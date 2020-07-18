Why Lush are discontinuing over 100 of their iconic products

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is your favourite getting cut?

Brace yourselves: Lush might be discontinuing one of your favourite bath bombs or soaps.

After launching the first Lush ‘Naked Store’ last year, the brand has just announced they are getting rid of 150 of their products in a bid to strengthen their core range.

‘Throughout lockdown Lush has been busy behind the scenes going through every single product (a whopping 670 in total) to ensure it’s the best of the best and the strongest product range possible,’ a statement on their website reads.

‘As a result, Lush will be discontinuing over 150 of the products, offering space to create and develop fresh, natural products that are the best in their class and align with the criteria of the Secret Lush Cosmetics Master Plan.’

The questions asked by the Lush team when making a decision about a product’s future were: ‘Is it number one in its category? Does it serve customer’s needs? Is it part of a cosmetic revolution?’

The discontinued products include some of the brands’s bath bombs, bath oils, soaps, bubbles, make-up, shower, face and body products. A full list of the products that are on their way out is on the Lush website.

We’ll be sad to see some of these bath bombs go, but we look forward to the brand’s core range becoming even stronger.

We wonder what we’ll see next from Lush?