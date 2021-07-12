Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sunscreen for children is being donated across the UK to families that can’t afford it. Spearheaded by beauty powerhouse Caroline Hirons, here’s how you can help...

Escentuals’ latest campaign #SunPoverty aims to give suncare to the children who can’t afford it and to help educate them about the dangers of UV rays. Excessive exposure to UV rays at an early age is the main cause of both melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer. And if that hasn’t scared you enough, a shocking 16,200 people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the UK. However, 86% of melanoma cases are preventable with sunscreen.

“Escentuals #SunPoverty is such an important campaign. While it’s easy for us to preach about the importance of SPF, it’s also easy to forget that it comes at an extra cost, one that not everyone can afford as it isn’t cheap,” says our Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham. “Escentuals have made their own SPF50+ which comes with a keyring attached to easily hang on a school bag and are donating to children eligible for free school meals. Please show your support.”

The brand aims to encourage children to develop sun safety habits while providing them with the means to do so by offering their safe broad-spectrum SPF50+ sunscreen to children eligible for free school meals through the #SunPoverty campaign. They have also created an educational comic and a printable colouring activity that teachers and parents can download to help educate at home and in classrooms. Establishing sun safety habits at a young age is imperative as 80% of sun damage happens before the age of 18.

Cardiff-based beauty e-tailer Escentuals is also calling on the Government to abolish VAT on children’s sunscreen, as it’s not an optional product but a necessary one.

But, to make this campaign a success, Escentuals need your help. They will donate one Escentuals SPF50+ sunscreen for every one bought, as well as for every Clarins, Bioderma or Eucerin sunscreen bought on their website. So, next time you need sunscreen, make a difference by purchasing at Escentuals.com.