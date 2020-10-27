Exclusive: Behind the scenes of the new Chanel No5 Christmas campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s a match made in perfume heaven: the most famous French screen siren of the 21st century is flying the flag for the most famous French fragrance. Marion Cotillard is the new face of Chanel No5 and we have an exclusive look behind the scenes of her first campaign.

The heroine of the new Chanel No5 Christmas campaign is empowered and independent – traits that really resonate with Cotillard.

‘She is a character who lives fully in the present,’ she says. ‘And that is something that I aspire to do. The woman in the film lives in the moment – without nostalgia for the past or fantasies about the future. I try to follow a path of joy, positivity and freedom. I don’t know if I have gotten there yet. But I am working toward it.’

Wearing a gold embellished dress, rumoured to feature over 10,000 hand-sewn sequins, Cotillard dances with a man in the moonlight.

‘I have made it a personal rule to sing, dance and laugh at least once a day! I dance a lot with my children. During these moments, I feel every cell in my body vibrating. I think that people like to dance because it is a moment where we feel alive.’

The campaign certainly has a wonderful modern pulse to it. Important given that it marks the release of the Chanel No5 Holiday collection, which re-imagines the classic fragrance as a body cream, lotion, shower gel, hair mist and deodorant. (All launch on 30th October).

So you can not only dive into Chanel No5’s compelling mix of rose, jasmine, ylang ylang and vanilla. You can also intensify the scented trail that continues to give a rush of pleasure long after you’ve left a room.

One word: perfection.

The new Chanel No5 Christmas campaign starring Marion Cotillard airs on the 29th October.