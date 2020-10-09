Barack Obama has a lot to say about Prince William’s new project

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince William and Kate Middleton spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s hilarious gifts and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ strange first words, these royal tots never fail to make headlines, especially this week as they met Sir David Attenborough – something they were reportedly very excited about.

This week however, it has been all about Prince William who got the world talking as he launched a new initiative, The Earthshot Prize – the most prestigious global environment prize in history.

The new global prize ‘for the environment will incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years – a critical decade for the Earth.’

Opening up about the Prize on BBC Radio 4, the Duke of Cambridge explained: ‘I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented. And I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems.’

He continued: ‘We believe that this decade is one of the most crucial decades for the environment and by 2030 we really hope to have made huge strides in fixing some of the biggest problems the Earth faces.’

The announcement of the new initiative has impressed a lot of people, one of them being former President of the United States, Barack Obama, who took to Twitter to praise William’s new initiative.

‘It’s going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet we’ve got,’ Barack wrote to his 123.5 million followers while retweeting the announcement. ‘And that’s why @KensingtonRoyal’s leadership on climate change can make a real difference.’

