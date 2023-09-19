Molly Goddard goes behind the scenes with her SS24 collection

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'I have always loved the internal workings of garments, hand sewn adjustments and finishings,' says Molly Goddard, and so for her SS24 collection, she put the spotlight on the unsung heroes holding our clothes together, from zips to stitching and seam lines.

The designer started the collection at the National Theatre costume hire, looking at various pieces for inspiration: underskirts, crinolines, 1950s bras and Victorian christening gowns.

Each piece was turned inside out to unveil the beauty of the craftsmanship within: the grosgrain strapping, internal zips, boning and binding.

The result? A collection that showcased the designer's DNA (there were tulle skirts and volume aplenty) whilst being a little bit more paired back, in order to expose the details.

These were exaggerated to take centre stage on the looks. Think grosgrain and zip plackets left undone, underwear details on show, frills exploding from underneath heavy cotton and bursting at the seams of tailoring.

Standout looks included a sweeping black slip dress with floral seams, a white bustier top with boning paired with a matching underskirt and a sheer acid green tulle frock.

Colours and prints were muted, with pastels featuring heavily alongside motifs of faded upholstery rose and heritage checks.