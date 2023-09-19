Molly Goddard goes behind the scenes with her SS24 collection
Turning things inside out. Literally.
'I have always loved the internal workings of garments, hand sewn adjustments and finishings,' says Molly Goddard, and so for her SS24 collection, she put the spotlight on the unsung heroes holding our clothes together, from zips to stitching and seam lines.
The designer started the collection at the National Theatre costume hire, looking at various pieces for inspiration: underskirts, crinolines, 1950s bras and Victorian christening gowns.
Each piece was turned inside out to unveil the beauty of the craftsmanship within: the grosgrain strapping, internal zips, boning and binding.
The result? A collection that showcased the designer's DNA (there were tulle skirts and volume aplenty) whilst being a little bit more paired back, in order to expose the details.
These were exaggerated to take centre stage on the looks. Think grosgrain and zip plackets left undone, underwear details on show, frills exploding from underneath heavy cotton and bursting at the seams of tailoring.
Standout looks included a sweeping black slip dress with floral seams, a white bustier top with boning paired with a matching underskirt and a sheer acid green tulle frock.
Colours and prints were muted, with pastels featuring heavily alongside motifs of faded upholstery rose and heritage checks.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
