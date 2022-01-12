If you're thinking of switching jobs, you might want to pay attention.
It’s a new year, which means many people are thinking about a new start. Whether that’s changing up where you live, how you socialise, or your relationship status, the beginning of a brand new year is always a good time to reassess and work out what makes you happy. But the most common type of change this time of year tends to be looking for a new job.
As the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ continues, the number of job vacancies available in the UK is staggeringly higher than it’s ever been. So if you fancy looking for a career change, or switching companies within the same industry, now is as good a time as any to start looking into it.
The most important thing is to make sure you’re going to a company that truly values you, and it’s always helpful to gain a bit of guidance with this. That’s why company review site Glassdoor is so useful; it gives current, former and potential employees the opportunity to share their experiences on everything from interview process through to culture, progression and benefits.
Glassdoor has gathered up all the data it received on companies operating in the UK last year, and has compiled a list of the 50 best companies to work for in 2022. And there seems to be something of a theme: the companies that have fared best seem to be the ones “listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” notes Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s Chief Executive Officer.
Feast your eyes on this, the list of companies you might just find yourself wanting to apply for this year…
The 50 best companies to work for in the UK in 2022:
50. Shell
Employees say: “Work-life balance, professionalism, international exposure, culture.”
49. Greggs
Employees say: “Good family values, excellent benefits and good atmosphere.”
48. Walt Disney Company
Employees say: “Large well respected company. At its best, it is the best in the world. Innovative and (calculated) risk-taking market leader.”
47. Awin
Employees say: “The company offers an excellent work-life balance and always puts the employee first and ensuring you remain happy while working.”
46. GlaxoSmithKline
Employees say: “Great work life balance. Great trust from management so you don’t feel like you’re being supervised. Great benefits.”
45. Jacobs
Employees say: “Focused on delivering sustainable infrastructure. Good wages and benefits package. Excellent focus on employee career development.”
44. Cisco Systems
Employees say: “Having a high-trust organisation such as Cisco helps us avoid micro management and employees are getting most of their potential.”
43. Wagamama
Employees say: “Competitive salary, friendly environment, fresh food, diverse teams, brilliant career opportunities.”
42. Waitrose
Employees say: “Positive work environment, lots of transformational change going on.”
41. Arm
Employees say: “Culture, people, flexibility, benefits, training, everything! Is just a great company, unique.”
40. Royal London
Employees say: “Very inclusive and treats employees really well overall. Working hours are flexible and management is genuinely open to feedback.”
39. BlackRock
Employees say: “Working with the brightest people within the industry. Company supports growth and values employees.”
38. Bank of America
Employees say: “Possibility to work with talented and intelligent colleagues from top universities across Europe, high profile of transactions.”
37. Morgan Stanley
Employees say: “Good company culture. Nice atmosphere. People work very hard and take pride in their work.”
36. BAT
Employees say: “Great pay and perks. Friendly and intelligent people. Very much a people focused organisation. Interesting and well funded science.”
35. CarShop UK
Employees say: “Incredible company to work for, great promotional opportunities in all sectors of the business and really look after their staff.”
34. Taylor Wimpey
Employees say: “TW puts the welfare of their employees first and foremost, the way they’ve looked after us throughout the lockdown period was fantastic.”
33. Capgemini Invent
Employees say: “Great work-life balance. Fantastic people. Plenty of training and development opportunities.”
32. Deloitte
Employees say: “Supportive employer with flexible working arrangements, good parental leave policy and good benefits scheme.”
31. Mondelēz International
Employees say: “The work environment is quite calm and less stressful. The company is full of growth opportunities.”
30. Anglian Water
Employees say: “Great place to work! Everyone is very friendly and supportive. There are amazing opportunities and career progression within Anglian Water.”
29. Network Rail
Employees say: “Strong teamwork ethic. Great opportunity to develop your career in several roles. Strong pay and pension.”
28. Dell Technologies
Employees say: “A company which aims to empower all employees to recognise & showcase the very best of their potential.”
27. IFS
Employees say: “Great working culture, friendly people to work with, approachable management, flexible working and amazing office environment.”
26. Cromwell Tools
Employees say: “Lots of motivated individuals working as a team in a friendly and positive environment.”
25. Goldman Sachs
Employees say: “Great company that supports personal development and equality.”
24. AXA UK
Employees say: “They could not have treated staff better during the pandemic. I genuinely feel so lucky to have found a home here.”
23. The Body Shop
Employees say: “Great pay, amazing hours, lovely staff, discount on products, generally an amazing brand.”
22. Siemens
Employees say: “Good salary, holiday, every Christmas off, free parking, good pension scheme.”
21. Shell Energy Retail
Employees say: “Really quick and effective response to COVID, great team environment, very supportive and great development opportunities.”
20. Just Eat Takeaway.com
Employees say: “People are nice and friendly. Allocated time for self-development. Competitive salary and bonus system. Flexible working hours.”
19. Majestic Wine
Employees say: “I feel that Majestic are very supportive and there are massive opportunities within the company to progress and develop your career.”
18. Mace
Employees say: “Mace is very flexible in terms of remote working, allowing staff to work from home or the office.”
17. Johnson & Johnson
Employees say: “Strong ethics, people and development focused, good benefits, big company with lots of opportunities, solid leadership and results.”
16. Sage
Employees say: “The response in the covid pandemic has shown Sage really cares about its employees. Great leadership.”
15. American Express
Employees say: “Great benefits, career development opportunities, and option to work from home part of the week. Good work/life balance.”
14. J.P. Morgan
Employees say: “Challenging work, good work-life balance, latest tech stack, good team culture.”
13. AstraZeneca
Employees say: “The culture of the company is great, putting employees’ development at the heart of what they do.”
12. Nando’s UK & IRE
Employees say: “It is a kind, caring, friendly and down-to-earth company who will do all they can to help you further your career.”
11. Sky Betting & Gaming
Employees say: “Amazing culture and benefits, fantastic response to COVID-19, progression and development opportunities.”
10. Meta
Employees say: “The workforce is as diverse as the communities we serve. The company is providing the best possible care and resources to help all of [its staff].”
9. SAP
Employees say: “Fantastic career and personal development opportunities. Autonomous and flexible work-life balance.”
8. Bella Italia
Employees say: “Fantastic work-life balance which is hard to find in Hospitality. Recognition at its best and great opportunity to progress.”
7. Apple
Employees say: “Very smart and capable colleagues. Excellent pay. Extensive benefits package: you’re very well looked after.”
6. GTB
Employees say: “Interesting, varied workload, with good support from management and good perks/flexibility. Handled the lockdown brilliantly.”
5. Softcat
Employees say: “Excellent people, great work ethic and fantastic fun. They really care about the employees at all levels.”
4. Google
Employees say: “Great managers. Great tools to help you succeed in your role. Very friendly team. Google care massively about their employees.”
3. Abcam
Employees say: “Great culture – open, friendly, smart and ambitious, fast-paced, global and diversified”
2. Microsoft
Employees say: “Truly encourages and cares for development of staff. Challenging environment and colleagues you can look up to.”
1. Salesforce
Employees say: “Friendly culture that prioritises employees’ wellbeing and development, not just revenue generation.”