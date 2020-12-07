Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Marie Claire Future Shapers awards are back for 2020 – and in a seismic year for activism, we've honoured Marcus Rashford MBE with our first-ever Male Ally award for his tireless campaigning towards positive change.

Marcus Rashford MBE has been honoured with a Male Ally award – the first of its kind – in the Marie Claire Future Shapers awards for 2020. Joining 11 trailblazing women, who are being honoured for making the world a better, more equitable place, the 23-year-old Manchester United player has been recognised by our judges for his incredible work in campaigning against child poverty.

“I don’t have the education of a politician, many on Twitter have made that clear, but I have a social education having lived through this and having spent time with the families and children most affected,” Rashford has said of his tireless activism. “These children matter… And as long as they don’t have a voice they will have mine.”

In a year that saw the world upended by Black Lives Matter, Covid-19 and the inequality that was brought to the fore by both, Rashford famously caused Boris Johnson to perform a U-turn on his decision to deny free school meals to disadvantaged children during the school holidays.

Not only did the footballer’s free school meals petition garner over 1 million signatures, and see an extension of the government’s holiday activities and food programme into Christmas break next year, it saw an outpouring from local businesses offering to feed families in poverty for free. Fish and chip shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants – themselves struggling to stay afloat amidst the pandemic – were among those to offer support as a result of Rashford’s activism.

“My mum is buzzing,” he said of his campaign’s success. “She knows how much it changes people’s lives, and if something like this would have happened when we were younger it would have changed her life massively as well.”

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in October, has been an ambassador of food poverty charity FareShare since March 2020.