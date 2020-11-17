Marcus Rashford launches a book club and we’re totally onboard

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

At 23 years old is there anything this man can't do? Emma Mason reports

Even if you are not an avid Manchester United football fan it would be near impossible to end the year without knowing who Marcus Rashford is.

It’s no secret he’s become a national treasure thanks to his tireless campaigning on behalf of the most disadvantaged kids in the UK. Even famously forcing Prime Minister Johnson to do a very hasty U-turn with his game-changing campaign for free school meals to be extended out of term time. He’s also been upgraded by royalty with his newly-minted MBE.

But helping to feed children is only the start of Rashford’s mission to help and empower kids, with news that he’s now partnering with Macmillan Children’s Books, to create the Marcus Rashford Book Club aiming to promote literacy and reading.

In a statement, Rashford speaks of his love of literature and how he ‘only started reading at 17, and it completely changed my outlook and mentality’.

The scheme will arrange for a large number of books to be rolled out to children from vulnerable and under-privileged backgrounds, as Rashford strongly believes reading is an important form of escapism.

As part of the partnership, there will be a book co-written by Rashford, You Are Champion: Unlock Your Potential, Find Your Voice And Be The Best You Can Be, aimed at 11-16 year olds and slated for publication May 2021. His debut practical guide book will also include his very own female role models in every chapter, along with the inclusion of different cultures and the value of education.

Growing up in a single-parent household, Rashford has always praised his mum for raising him under very challenging circumstances. He has said that money was so tight they could never afford books, as buying food was the priority. So, it’s no surprise Rashford believes access to books and reading is vitally important for the nation’s children.

What next Rashford? We’d definitely vote you in as PM!