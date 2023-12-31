Why Butley Priory is the perfect party pad

Coveting a new-year party pad for you and the crew? In need of a restorative retreat close to the capital? Look no further than this storied Priory set in the heart of Suffolk’s most scenic woodlands.

The location: Tucked away in the lush green folds of Woodbridge, Butley Priory is one of the those rare architectural gems that successfully manages to feel simultaneously grand and intimate, effortlessly fusing history and charm with contemporary style and enchanting scenery. Its whimsically winding driveway alone is spectacular, with eight acres of fern-flooded woodlands enveloping you like an old friend as your phone reception recedes and you submit to the otherworldly magic of the estate’s sprawling grounds.

The rooms: A 700-year-old property originally designed to be the gatehouse of a grand Augustinian Monastery, Butley Priory has now been crowned one of the UK’s most romantic buildings. And it’s not hard to see why: overlooking an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Grade I-listed Great Hall, with its Cathedral-esque stone vaulted ceiling and imposing feature fireplace is the perfect spot for celebrations. Gather the gang for a decadent dinner party by the hearth (the space seats up to 80), or wait for spring to bloom and tumble out onto the sun-drenched south-facing garden for a stylish drinks reception. The stunning stone-wrapped Pilgrim’s Bar, tucked away under an impressively gothic archway, awaits your cocktail requests, while the Priory’s whitewashed walls, sun-soaked floor boards and exposed butterscotch stonework harmonise to create a heavenly volume of light-filled spaces perfect for entertaining.

Butley Priory's light-filled Drawing Room (Image credit: Butley Priory)

While Butley Priory is now predominantly a wedding venue, private parties, yoga retreats, and stay/workcations are also welcome (the Arctic Monkeys even recorded part of their seventh studio album, The Car, while in residence here during the summer of 2022) . What’s more, whether your party’s small (the Priory sleeps up to 13) or large (the estate includes a Georgian Farmhouse and two picturesque cottages, enabling up to 47 people to stay in total), there’s an impressive array of accommodation to choose from. Our pick? Nab the main suite overlooking the heart of the Priory’s flower-studded south garden. Boasting a beautiful roll-top bath, leaded glass windows and lashings of modern white linen, this elegant spot is just the ticket for a celebratory stay to remember.

What to do: Thanks to a pro events team expertly lead by general manager Donna Stockley, your every whim will be catered for both before and during your stay – from a locally sourced menu curated by a talented team of chefs, to a contemporary edit of bespoke cocktails. Party planning here is stress-free, straightforward and strategically planned, meaning you can relax on the day knowing that you and your guests are guaranteed a good time. Fancy throwing in some fireworks? Consider it done. Set on a spot of clay-pigeon shooting before the jazz band gets underway, just say the word.

With its vaulted stone ceiling and whitewashed walls, the Great Hall delivers a modern, romantic mood (Image credit: Butley Priory)

Of course, if you’re planning a full weekend of revelry, there’s plenty off-site to keep you entertained, too. We recommend hitting the nearby gastropub, The Unruly Pig, for a hearty feast before wandering through Sutton Hoo’s historic ruins, as seen on The Dig. The pretty market towns of Woodbridge, Orford and Aldeburgh are also a short drive away, meaning you can make a day of it with pals before heading back to the Priory for board games by the Drawing Room fire or another night of gastronomic delights in the Great Hall. Indeed, whether you’re coveting a restorative break away with family and friends, or a fabulous celebratory shindig, Butley Priory promises to deliver it in serious style. Our only warning? This historic house offers heritage and heart – and you’ll never want to leave.

The need to know: For event and staycation enquiries, up-to-date pricing, and further information, visit butleypriory.co.uk or call 01394 450046.