Why Bikini Island and Mountain Hotel is just the piece of paradise you need right now

In need of a holiday and a break from the year we’ve just had? We hear you, but with so much admin required to get away at the moment it’s understandable you’d simply stay put. But, if like us you’ve yearned for the chance to land on foreign soils we can tell you it’s well worth the extra planning…

Less than 2 and a half hours in the air and we land in Mallorca, hop in our nippy little Fiat 500 and set off on our Balearic adventure. Tucked away on the North West coast lies Soller and more specifically our destination of Port de Soller, offering the perfect laid back getaway for families, couples and singletons alike. Separated from the rest of Mallorca by the Tramuntana mountain range, Soller escaped the building development of many Spanish resorts and managed to retain an air of its traditional fishing village charm – but with all the modern conveniences you could hope for.

Where to sleep

We chose to lay both our heads and our towels at the Bikini Island and Mountain hotel: a new design concept for Mallorca combining Isreali, Spanish and Californian hippie vibes to create a haven of relaxation and cool. Think carefully designed rooms and communal lounge areas, low key 60s soundtracks musing in the background and an effortless air that encourages you to simply switch off and chill out – just what the doctor ordered.

We stayed in one of the larger Bayside suites, offering stunning views across the port and mountains and two balconies perfectly placed for a sundowner or two. Love and thought has been poured into every detail and the hotel’s desire to minimize their impact on the environment can be seen throughout in the EV charging stations, e-bikes for rent and the Cleanwave water stations. The planet friendly vibes continue in your room with innovative bamboo key cards, iLoveEco bath products, biodegradable coffee capsules, eco paper cups, and your linen and towels changed only upon request.

And they really have thought of everything: each room comes with refillable water bottles, beach towels, beach bag and sarongs to borrow so that everything you could possibly need for a day out is covered – you can even borrow foldable loungers or hop on one of their vespas to get you there.

Where to relax

The heated pool with quirky peace sign has been well designed with a selection of Balinese beds, sun loungers and armchairs meaning there’s always somewhere to perch depending on your mood. For further indulgence, the spa offers treatments, sauna and steam bath (although closed on our visit for Covid safety).

Our only movement was to the bar or restaurant but if you’re feeling more energetic the hotel offers a rooftop gym with yoga sessions, paddle boarding and ebike hire all included. Alternatively, take a 5-minute stroll down into the bay for pedalo hire or one of the ample boat trips on offer.

Where to eat

The hotel has two restaurants: poolside Pikkini and the Israeli-Oriental inspired Neni, as well as the rooftop bar Donkey

The Pikkini shack serves up quite frankly some of the best poolside sustenance we’ve ever tasted. If you’re feeling naughty, or you’ve worked up a post paddle appetite then opt for the loaded sweet potato fries and the Pikkini sandwich – a triple tier sarnie full to bursting with chicken, thyme, garlic, BLT, avocado, and jalapeno aioli. For something lighter choose from one of their tasty tacos or the Greek Summer salad of watermelon, manouri, gremolata, almonds and mint.

For dinner, the casual a la carte dining at Neni is the passion project of the Molcho family who have restaurants across Europe and five cookbooks to their name. Designed to bring friends and family together over a selection of sharing plates, they describe it as “Balagan style” or “pleasant chaos”. Opt for the “Best of Neni” to be surprised, or take our word that the roast beef focaccia with dried fig and kalamata tapenade, the popcorn falafel with tahini or the ceviche of wild fish were all delicious.

If you want to venture further afield…

If you’re heading into Port de Soller, then head to the aptly named Sunset Lounge at nearby Jumeirah for sundowners and an asian inspired menu, or for something more low key, Mini Bar in the bay offers the best view out through the middle of the bay.

For dinner, try Kingfisher if you’re a seafood lover, similarly the tuna at El Pirata was superb – or, share the mixed croquettes and suckling pig paella at Can Ribes.

Booking details

Bikini hotel has a unique ethos and a perfectly designed vibe that can best be described as “gap year beach retreat meets 5* hotel”. It has the warmth and friendliness of a home from home but with all the details (and more) you’d expect from a top notch hotelier.

Prices in high season start from €255 a night. We flew EasyJet Gatwick > Palma.