Easy Escapes: The Whittling House is a cosy, quaint Northern nook ideal for hikers or those who love spending time in nature

Drive six or so hours up the A1 from London and, tucked away unassumingly among the traditional Victorian buildings, old sweet stores and delicatessens of Alnmouth sits The Whittling House.

A ten-bed lodge and restaurant offering cosy but elevated board for anyone keen to explore the rich history, coastal trails and lush wildlife of England’s East coast, expect traditional cottage-core interiors with modern touches. Farrow & Ball painted walls pair with plush corner chairs, rustic wooden furnishings and fun vintage coastal prints.

Founded by chef and restaurant owner Richard Sim, who also runs Michelin Guide-featured Potted Lobster in nearby Bamburgh and entrepreneur Tom Leslie, The Whittling House opened in November 2020, just weeks before the first lockdown. Yet despite the unfortunate timing of the opening, they've become a firm favourite with locals and travellers alike.

I’ve been lucky enough to explore a lot of the surrounding area and can honestly say Northumberland is by far the most beautiful UK destination I've ever visited. The wildlife is thriving and largely untouched, beaches span as far as the eye can see and, come evening, you're spoilt with bubblegum sunsets and, on occasion, twinkling and breathtaking Northern Light displays. And Alnmouth is one of the most charming villages - a sleepy yet sophisticated archetypal English spot that makes it almost impossible not to relax. Planning your next UK staycation and considering booking The Whittling House? Read my review, below.

The Whittling House review: A food-focused, cosy bolthole

The vibes

Picture a quintessential yet elevated British lodge - all roaring fireplaces, knitted throws and nautical framed prints - and you're on the right track to getting a feel for The Whittling House. Coastal without being kitsch and playful without being cluttered, you know you’re by the sea as soon as you step foot inside. Decorative fishing rods, coral prints and shell bowls complement sea-blue and slate-grey walls, and candles and cushions make the dining area cosy and inviting.

There's a restaurant on the ground floor open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with walk-ins welcome. There's also a separate bar, with an extensive drinks list and lots of excellent local options, Ad Gefrin whiskey being our go-to for the trip as it's distilled only 25 miles away.

The rooms

There are ten rooms available, accessed via two separate staircases - one by the reception and one which cuts through the restaurant. And the rooms are exactly as you'd expect - stylishly (and, of course, nautically) furnished, with comfortable chairs and an even comfier bed. Striped headboards and retro advertising posters remind me of some of the boutique hotels in London and add a modern touch to the otherwise coastal-focused decor.

As to be expected of a lodge, the rooms aren't the biggest but make up for what they lack in space in charm. They're also well-equipped, and the bathrooms are modern, well-sized, and stocked with soothing bamboo and jasmine Bath House soaps and shower products (a small and sustainable family-run business based in Cumbria).

Relax and unwind in their fluffy robes and, at your leisure, enjoy complimentary homemade shortbread and the facilities to make both tea and coffee. Worth noting: the rooms at the back of the lodge are larger and some have separate lounge areas. The rooms at the front, however, have stunning sea views which means you can wake to views of Alnmouth Beach at sunrise from your bed.

The food

As you'd expect of a local boutique hotel in one of the thriving food capitals of the UK, all dishes at The Whittling House are designed to showcase the very best of local produce and businesses. Naturally, I went for fish - creamy scallops to start and a fresh-as-anything seabass fillet served with salsa verde with a side of greens and chips, for main - and found the portions surprisingly generous (you certainly won't go to bed hungry). Wines start from £25 and they have a good range on offer.

Breakfast was a continental buffet affair - think jams, toast, pastries and cereal - or the option to order off the menu with the likes of bacon sandwiches and scrambled eggs. The local Craster kippers are particularly good if you're keen to sample the crème de la crème of the local offering.

Also worth visiting if you're in the area is Gary McDermott and Claudia Mazareanu's wonderful Sonnet restaurant in nearby Alnwick - a fine dining experience unrivalled in cost and of a quality you'd be surprised at even in top London hotspots.

The facilities

You’re in safe hands with the friendly and attentive staff at The Whittling House, who also maintain a relaxed, cosy and laid-back atmosphere. Cosy up by the fire with a whisky or relax in your room - there aren't extensive facilities on offer, but you hardly need them when you've got one of the most stunning coastal walks in the UK and the quaint village of historical Alnmouth mere minutes away. If you're after a hotel with lounge areas, gym or spa facilities, however, it's worth looking elsewhere.

Dogs are welcome in rooms, too, and for £15, they'll get a bed, ball and treats provided, too.

Stay at the Whittling House from £200 for bed and breakfast, year-round. 24 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, Alnwick NE66 2RA, England. thewhittlinghouse.co.uk