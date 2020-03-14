Experience the girls getaway of dreams at The Palm Beaches in Florida

Why go

Have you ever visited a place so pretty that you feel as though you’re inside a painting, or frolicking across a film set? Welcome to The Palm Beaches. Stretched out across 47 miles of crystal clear coastline, with streets lined neatly with tropical palm trees, stylish boutiques and sun-kissed outdoor cafes – The Palm Beaches offers the perfect escape for anyone planning a bit of R n R with the girls.

When?

The beauty of holidaying in South Florida is that it’s hot all year round, with the average high temperature in December hitting a balmy 24 degrees Celsius. This endless supply of sunshine makes way for year round outdoor activities, from open-air yoga sessions and sunbathing, to kayaking and dining al fresco.

The vibe

The Palm Beaches are the perfect fusion of decadence and chill. If you have your heart set on a luxurious stay, then direct your gaze to The Breakers.

An Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated atop the crashing waves of the Palm Beach coastline, The Breakers is one of America’s most iconic resorts. Boasting 140 acres, the extensive property has a Forbes five-star spa, a selection of signature on-site boutiques and its own beach club with four pools and five jacuuzi’s.

There’s also the ultra-luxe Flagler Club, a boutique hotel nestled atop the resort. With access to your very own private rooftop terrace and round-the-clock cocktail and canape service, a stay at the Flagler Club will redefine your idea of luxury.

If you’re craving quirkier surroundings, then book a stay at The Colony. A classic colonial structure but stripped head-to-tie in pink, The Colony is both chic and cheeky – providing the perfect backdrop for a weekend away with the girls. Located in Palm Beach town centre, The Colony is just steps away from the sea and a stones throw from Worth Avenue, a shopping street as notorious as Rodeo Drive for its debonair boutiques and eateries. Guests can also avail of the chauffer driven buggy service (which is, of course, pink) to head down the beach in style.

The rooms

With 538 guest rooms and suites, The Breakers’ offers plenty of choice. Guests can either book a room with an ocean view, allowing them to peek out over the resort’s private shoreline, or select a resort view, offering an exclusive glance of the hotel’s historic grounds. Guest’s sleep is clearly a priority at The Breakers, as the plush double beds lined with crisp Frette Italian linens are enough to make you want to hide away for the whole weekend. Then there’s the spacious marble bathroom, complete with a rainforest-style shower and Dyson hairdryer… Jackpot.

Decorated in colours from Palm Beach’s pastel palette – think pinks, greens and lilacs – the eclectic guest rooms in The Colony are carefully customised to offer each guest their own distinct and memorable stay. Decked out in quirky paintings and kitsch floral patterned arm chairs, the rooms capture the sunny and laid back spirit of The Palm Beaches.

The food

Home to ten different restaurants, there’s certainly no shortage of places to eat within the opulent grounds of The Breakers. For breakfast, check out The Circle. A true architectural gem, The Circle’s walls are lined in murals depicting Renaissance landscapes. Its elaborate buffet of cold and hot breakfast bites offers everything from fresh fruit and pastries, to pancakes and omelettes made to order. Don’t leave without trying a sticky cinnamon bun. Still dreaming about them.

If you fancy something more chilled in the heat of the afternoon, then head to The Colony’s CBP for a poolside lunch. As beloved for its effervescent scene as its extensive menu, guests can move around to the slinky tunes selected by CBP’s own resident DJ as they munch on light bites such as prosciutto di parma and tuna tartare.

The Palm Beaches’ residency on the coastline means that many of its eateries serve up the freshest seafood dishes you’ll ever eat. Head to waterfront restaurant 1000 North (part owned by Basketball star Michael B Jordan) to enjoy its fresh selection of oysters, fish tacos and its delectable crabcake melt, topped with gruyere cheese. Literal melt-in-your-mouth…

The spa

There’s no better way to spend time away than by indulging in a little bit of self-care, and a day at the Breakers five-star spa will help you do just that. Offering an array of specialty treatments such as its hot-stone Rose Quartz Massage and the Deep-Sea Pedicure, a visit to this indoor-outdoor space will leave you feeling totally revitalised. Spa dwellers can make use of the spa’s private outdoor terrace, where a tranquil paddling pool with an eye-wateringly pretty sea view awaits.

You really must

Made up of 39 diverse and vibrant communities, visiting The Palm Beaches feels like four separate holiday experiences all packed into one. From museums, to active outdoor adventures and buzzy bars, one thing is for sure: you’ll never be bored. Here are the top activities not to be missed…

The museums

For history buffs, the Flagler Museum is a must-see. Known as ‘the father of Miami and Palm Beach’, Flagler was a key figure in the development of the Atlantic coast of Florida. Travel back in time by checking out striking period artwork and furnishings in his gilded-age palm beach mansion.

For a quirkier cultural setting, visit Delray Beach. A breezy beach town filled with galleries and kitsch gift shops, art is well and truly a way of life there. Check out The Cornell Museum of Art, the premiere destination for contemporary art in Palm Beach. Its eclectic mix of bright photography and dynamic fashion exhibitions captures the vibrant spirit of The Palm Beaches perfectly.

The boutiques

The heart of Palm Beach shopping is Worth Avenue, just seconds from The Colony hotel. Imitating European sophistication, the picturesque street is a who’s who of fashion royalty, lined with the couture designs of Chanel, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. Another retail oasis is The Royal Poinciana Plaza, home to enough eclectic boutiques and delicious eateries to keep you occupied for hours, should you see a rainy day during your visit.

The great outdoors

Situated north of West Palm Beach is the Jupiter Outdoor Centre, where visitors can explore the natural wonders of Palm Beach. If you’re feeling brave, take a guided kayak tour down the scenic Loxahatchee River where Florida’s native alligator resides. Guests can also rent bikes and explore the serene surroundings of Riverbend Park.

The moonlit cruises

If haven’t really seen Palm Beach until you’ve seen it lit up at night. Whether you’re winding down after a day of exploring or getting ready for a night out with the girls, the Hakuna Matata sunset cruise is the perfect way to spend your evening. Kick back with a few glasses of wine as you cruise along the skyline of Downtown West Palm Beach and pass the palatial mansions and mega yachts of Palm Beach Island.

The need to know

Rates at The Breakers starts from $690 per night from January-April 2020 and $360 per night from May-September 2020. One night at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach starts from $399 per night. For more information or to make reservations, please visit: www.thebreakers.com and www.thecolonypalmbeach.com.

For more information on Discover The Palm Beaches please visit: www.thepalmbeaches.com

