You can now stay at this incredible lion lodge – and it’s in the UK

So many people have the Giraffe Lodge in Kenya on their bucket list, and it’s hardly surprising – the hotel allows you to eat your breakfast alongside the long-necked beauties, and it looks absolutely incredible.

However, if lions are more your thing you can now stay at an amazing lion lodge, and the best thing about it? It’s in the UK.

That’s right – you don’t have to fly across the globe to get close to these wonderful creatures.

The Aspinall Foundation’s award-winning wildlife park, Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve, is less than a forty minute train ride from London and is home to Kent’s only safari experience. The 600-acre country estate is home to over 700 animals across 90 species, and they offer various accommodations including a Lion Lodge that allows you to lounge in the living room or take a relaxing bath while looking out of the floor-to-ceiling windows at the magnificent animals in their natural habitat.

The master suite in each lodge offers views of Adras, Oudrika and their three adorable cubs, Khari, Binti and Kulinda.

The loft-style building comes with an open fire and wood-heated Scandinavian outdoor baths, a wet room with a monsoon shower, bespoke far, a six-foot chandelier and private terrace and gardens. Fancy.

If you’re keen to book into the Lion Lodge, it’s set you back a pretty penny with prices starting from £1,750. Gulp. But it does include an afternoon safari and a golf buggy so you can go exploring.

There’s also the option to stay at the very popular Tiger Lodge, where you can share breakfast with tigers for a smaller fee of £1,000.

Just think of the Instagram snaps.

Yes, it’s on the expensive side – so if it’s the newest experience on your bucket list you’d better start saving.