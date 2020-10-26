UK staycations: Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The quintessential british, luxury countryside stay for you & your four- legged companions.

Words by Hannah Freeman

Finding somewhere to unwind in times like these are challenging enough but add your beloved pet pooch into the mix and your options can seriously dwindle. Thankfully, there are still idyllic retreats like the fortuitously-named Lucknam Park to explore.

The location:

Nestled in the West Country’s beautiful Wiltshire, Lucknam Park’s 18th-century estate is the ultimate luxury getaway, set in 500 acres of stunning parkland and is often quoted as one the South’s most loved hotels designed for a truly indulgent escape.

Lucknam Park is conveniently situated to nearby rail stations Bath and Chippenham, both of which maintain regular service to London at only one & a half hours away. Alternative travel options consist of Bristol airport – 32 miles and Heathrow Airport – 90 miles, plus one can even fly in directly if you have your own helicopter!

The vibe:

Exuding English grandeur, upon entering through the magnificent iron gates, the mansion’s impressive tree-lined avenue builds anticipation on the driveway to the front doors. Amongst its many attributes is a famous Michelin star restaurant & 5 star spa. It is also one of the only 5star hotels that enables you to bring your dog & or indulge in a wide range of equestrian adventures. Whether this is a canter across the parkland, lesson in the school, equine therapy to improve your self-confidence, or the opportunity to repair or build a relationship with your own horse. It’s little surprise that Lucknam is often quoted as the creme de la creme of uk riding schools.

The rooms:

Combining all the luxury you would expect with 21st century comforts, each room has its own signature style which creates a truly calming ambience. Charming antique four poster beds give a nod to the original history of Lucknam alongside tastefully complementary and contemporary fittings like the spaciously-sized roll top baths also ensure every need is catered for.

Overall, the decor and styling is sumptuous and designed to give you the opportunity to completely switch off from life’s pressures and ease into lazy mornings and lie-ins, or while away the evenings with a long soak in one of their exquisite roll top bath tubs. Alongside these pleasures you can expect the same for four-legged members of the family. With no small touch left to chance, your pooches are catered for with plush and bouncy dog bed, toys to entertain, blankets to snuggle up in and even torches for late night walkies!

Food & drink:

With every whim catered for, pre dinner, guests may choose to unwind with a cocktail in the drawing room or enjoy aperitif in the stately library by a roaring fire.

Stepping into the main Restaurant, Hywel Jones, you’re in for a culinary treat with a menu that’s second to none, & the dining room setting is the epitome of 18th Century elegance. The award winning kitchen is led by the eponymous chef who gained his Michelin star back in 2006, and has never looked back. An unforgettable experience for any food connoisseur, with seasonal dishes carefully curated from the finest ingredients, supporting the best local suppliers of the region.

Whether enjoying the fine dining of the a la carte menu or one of the exquisite tasting menus, you can sit back & dine at leisure, safe in the knowledge your four legged friend will be safely occupied by one of Lucknam’s trusted 5star-sitters, all alongside their own organic dinner!

For a more informal dining experience, the Brasserie provides a contemporary yet cool restaurant adjacent to the spa. Relax & dine whatever the weather in the bright & airy modern eatery- you can partake of morning coffees, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner here. The magnificent glass-fronted building grants guests the best views of the beautifully-tended gardens, dovecotes & flower beds – a sight to behold whatever the season. Opting for local produce where possible, the chefs utilise ingredients straight from the homegrown kitchen garden so you can be sure to enjoy a tasty and sustainable dining experience.

The Spa:

An impressive marble & timber interior creates a warm relaxing setting – the perfect forget-all-about-the-world retreat. Onsite the leading Espa therapists offer bespoke treatments for the each guest alongside the opportunity for a reviving dip in the lavish 20 metre indoor swimming pool. Alternatively, indulge in the indoor/outdoor super heated hydrotherapy pool or take an invigorating swim alongside stunning views of the arboretum.

Consistent award winners, the spa includes: 5 thermal cabins, salt water plunge pool, experience showers, ice bar, post-treatment relaxation room and a social lounge plus skincare mixology bar.

COVID-19 safety measures:

With its 500 acres of private land, Lucknam Park say they’ve been practising’ social distancing as a way of life for over 300 years’! The dedicated management team have gone above & beyond government guidelines including monitor all staff with daily temperature checks & extra staff to ensure the extra safety standards are maintained throughout all venues Ensuring guest’s wellbeing and comfort is their primary concern therefore the team has made every effort to enhance their already stringent hygiene standards to ensure guest’s personal safety, whilst maintaining the very special Lucknam Park experience.

How to book:

Book online at www.lucknampark.co.uk/

Rates at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa start from £375 for two people