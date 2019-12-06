This literary hotel is a Parisian dream

Words: Hannah Freeman

Nestled in the heart of Paris, Le Pavilion Des Lettres is a charming boutique hotel, that whilst taking inspiration from noted wordsmiths of the past, enjoys all the mod cons you could want – making it an inspired place to stay. With design crafted by Didier Benderli, the interiors of Pavillon des Lettres are minimal, modern and melodious. The intimate space of this boutique hotel brings Benderli’s inspiration to life – a harmonious balance between interior design, literature, painting and sculpture.

The rooms



Each room is assigned a letter from legends such as Kafka & Shakespeare, there’s literary musings etched delicately amongst each interior, creating a sumptuous place to unwind & recharge- a calming retreat after a day in the bustling city. The classic touch of fine chocolates on your pillow every evening added to the effortless luxury of our stay, not to mention the exquisite bathroom well stocked with chic toiletries from ‘Codage Paris’. For the ultimate indulgence, we recommend booking one of the top floor rooms which offers stunning views of the Parisian skyline, some include the magnificent Eiffel Tower-a sight to behold in the city, day or night.

The food



A generous Honesty bar within the hotel’s lounge area is a treat not to be missed! Laid on every afternoon and evening, guests can enjoy a medley of sweet treats & tapas and either cosey up with a book from the hotel’s bibliotheque or grab a quick aperitif pre dinner. Le petit déjeuner is a homely selection of traditional Parisian bites- croissants, pastries, delectable pain au chocolat, fresh fruit salad, tea and coffee, & juices- everything to set you up for the day ahead, be it business or pleasure.

The best bit



Pavillon des Lettres is situated in the heart and grandeur of Paris’ 8th arrondissement, making it the ideal base for any trip to Paris. Conveniently located a short cab ride from Eurostar’s Gare de Nord, its also only 45 minutes from Charles De Gaulle airport. In addition, the hotel’s central address means that you’re a mere street away from many famous landmarks including Rue Faubourg Saint Honoré, making it the ideal stopover for any shop-til-you-drop getaway. Throughout your stay it’s definitely worth tapping into the fantastic concierge services-where your every need will be catered for by the knowledgeable & friendly team-be it a restaurant reservation or theatre recommendation, oh and did we mention the free bike hire too? Super fun!

The Need To Know

Rates: From €199 per room per night, based on two sharing on a B&B basis

Address: 12 rue des Saussaies – 75008 Paris

Rooms: 26

Restaurant? No

Pool? No

Spa? No

Gym? No

How to book

Click here to book your room or telephone +33 (0)1 49 24 26 26