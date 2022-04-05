Everything you need to know about Latitude Festival 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Round up, round up, Latitude Festival is BACK and is set to be one of their biggest (and best) years yet, where music and arts meet foodie feasts and family fun in a joyous weekend of cultural discovery.

Latitude Festival 2022: Line Up

This year’s line-up is erupting with a diverse range of huge names, and trailblazers as well as a new breed of talent with double BRIT Award winner Lewis Capaldi making his Latitude debut and Snow Patrol returning to the stage alongside Grammy-nominated, Phoebe Bridgers and hit-making dance duo Groove Armada, who will be celebrating 25 years on stage.

Latitude Festival 2022: Comedy Arena

Meanwhile, the stellar line-up in the Comedy Arena is set to be headlined by Comedy royalty Russell Howard, who stops off at Henham Park fresh from his record-breaking world tour, and multi-award-winning comedian and poet Tim Key who will perform his acclaimed lyrical sell-out show Mulberry. Dance East also returns to the Waterfront Stage to present a diverse programme of world-class dance in all its forms, as well as countless cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists.

The mind-blowing line-up doesn’t end there. Women’s Prize for Fiction returns to Latitude for a sixth year, with an amazing set of literary events featuring inspiring broadcaster Vick Hope and author of the best-seller The Authority Gap, Mary Ann Sieghart. One of Britain’s best-loved actors Dame Sheila Hancock also opens up about her ninth decade in conversation about her funny, feisty and outrageous new book Old Rage.

To top it all off, this year will see the return of Street Feast providing festival-goers with a world tour of cuisines from every corner of the globe, and Theatre of Food where familiar faces will be on hand for wild cooking sessions, hilarious and inspiring food demos and, of course, the chance to sample the goods yourself.

So if you haven’t bought tickets yet, you better get cracking, because Latitude Festival this year is going to be huge!