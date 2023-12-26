Escape winter in this boho-chic farmhouse in Lanzarote

If you’re dreaming of some winter sun, the good news is you don’t have to fly to the other side of the world to discover a slice of bohemian paradise. And a luxury break doesn’t have to cost you or the planet. We stayed in an eco-luxury farmhouse in Lanzarote’s best-kept secret, Finca de Arrieta.

(Image credit: Finca Arrieta Lanzarote )

Stand-outs:

A Bali-style, beautifully-appointed eco-retreat with a private pool and hybrid car to zip around the island, are details that made this winter getaway extra-special. We went in November, when the weather was warm but not too hot – around 20-25 degrees, just perfect to escape the cold and dark back home.

(Image credit: Finca Arrieta Lanzarote )

Location:

Finca de Arrieta is a small eco-village by Lanzarote Retreats, consisting of 17 villas, cottages and yurts, powered by solar and wind energy. The village has fabulous sea and mountain views, pool, vegetable patch, chickens for fresh eggs and even resident donkeys.

It’s only around half an hour’s drive from the airport, in the quiet, less-visited north-east of the island. Close to the lovely surf beach Playa de la Garita, Finca de Arrieta is the brainchild of Tila and Michelle Braddock and family, who moved there to live off-grid.

They have created a popular eco-community, great for families and couples looking for a holiday with meaning. You can stay in everything from a yurt, right up to the three-bed farmhouse, with its own pool.

(Image credit: Finca Arrieta Lanzarote )

Accommodation:

The eco-village has a range of accommodation, but its showcase property is the Eco Luxury Farmhouse, with private pool, huge covered terrace and daybed. It’s beautifully appointed, Bali-style – the whole farmhouse, with its open, breezy feel, could have been lifted from Indonesia and dropped into the Canary Islands. The boho-chic interiors are styled with Moroccan and Indonesian furniture and antique pieces and it is super-comfortable with three-beds, private garden and mountain and sea-views. Think stone walls and wooden floors, palm trees and thatched gazebos.

(Image credit: Finca Arrieta Lanzarote )

Things to do:

There are lots of things to do inside Finca de Arrieta itself and it’s a great place for families. It has a playground, pool, yoga and pilates classes, massages and donkey-walks.

There’s also a huge range of activities and excursions nearby which the team can organise, such as surfing, whale-watching, wine-tasting tours, hiking, biking, catamaran trips, snorkelling, kayaking and even a submarine safari. This is not a place where you can be bored.

If you want to explore the wider area, you couldn’t be in a better location, as three of Lanzarote’s “must-sees” are a short drive away - Jameos del Agua, Mirador del Rio and Cueva de Los Verdes. Jameos del Agua is a series of lava caves and a cultural centre created by local artist and architect, César Manrique; Mirador del Rio is the island’s famous lookout point and Cuevas de Los Verdes an underground volcanic cave network.

Other places worth visiting are the historic town of Teguise, the island’s former capital, the village of Haria – an authentic village away from the touristy centres, and Orzola, from where you can catch a ferry to the unspoilt island La Graciosa.

The dramatic moonscape of the volcanic Timanfaya National Park is around 40 minutes away, as is the Valle de La Geria. The whole island is compact and easy to get around – it’s around 37 miles from top to bottom.

(Image credit: Finca Arrieta Lanzarote )

Food and drink:

Nearby Arrieta has some great seafood restaurants, just 10 minutes’ walk away. One of the things we liked most about Finca de Arrieta, however, was the menu of food options they offer. It’s self-catering only in name – because if you want someone else to do the cooking, but don’t want to go out, there’s an on-site paella night twice a week, plus seafood and Italian food delivery to your door. This is particularly good if you have small children and don’t want to eat out every night.

Inside the Finca there is also an honesty shop, where you can get fresh bread, vegan options, home-made food, drink and groceries, with a focus on fresh organic island ingredients, plus eggs from the resident hens. Every residence has a booklet of recommendations for local restaurants.

Verdict: Just a four-hour flight from London, Lanzarote is an easy place to reach for some much-needed winter sun. Our little family had a great break and we loved the philosophy of Finca de Arrieta. It was luxurious, comfortable and a wonderful place to reset, whilst minimising our travel footprint.

How to book: Finca de Arrieta Eco Village, Lanzarote. The Eco Luxury Farmhouse starts from €550 per night. Visit lanzaroteretreats.com.