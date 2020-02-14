Ibiza has a well-deserved reputation as the world's best party destination, but this island has so much more to offer from world-class cuisine to intrepid hikes

Why go to Ibiza …

Whether you’re seeking sunset yoga or all night hedonism (or both) this magical island delivers. Its little wonder the tiny Balearic paradise draws seven million visitors each year and so many of us come back again and again. Just two hours from the UK, there really is no better weekend escape to recharge or indulge yourself this summer. But with so many hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from, how to choose between them all? Don’t sweat, we’ve done it for you.

When…

The best time to travel to Ibiza is from May to October, but there is something happening on the island all year round and if you go at the beginning or end of the season, you’re guaranteed warm sunny days, lively bars and perfect sunsets without the crowds.

Stay at…

The new boutique hideaway La Mimosas hotel, a 4-star hidden gem in San Antonio Bay, just 3KM outside the centre but a haven of tranquillity. Tucked away in a residential area and a popular lunch and dinner spot for locals, this is the chilled respite you’ll want after a crazy night out clubbing. Las Mimosas has been completely renovated by the Anadon family, owners of Café Mambo. With clean minimalist rooms in neutral colours that overlook a central pool with day beds, its vibe is more akin to a luxury villa.

This place has just the right amount going on, with a buzzing restaurant and bar plus great DJ’s popping in on weekend afternoons to get the party started around the pool. And yet it’s quiet enough not to be woken up with thumping beats in the early hours if you’re the ‘yoga at sunrise’ type. The icing on the cake? You’re only a 5 minute walk from the beaches of Es Pouet and Pinet Playa, and a short drive to Cala Bossa and Cala Conta. The legendary Café Mambo (arguably the best place to enjoy a cocktail and watch the sunset on the entire island) is also just a 10 minute drive away.

Eat and drink…

The food in Ibiza is as legendary as the night life and the island is awash with great restaurants and bars, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better lunch spot in Ibiza (or anywhere else for that matter) than Cala Gracioneta El Chiringuito in St Antonia. Once a tiny beach shack serving beer and snacks, this place has evolved since 1999 and now serves staggeringly good food overlooking the most crystal clear and picturesque little bay on the island (perfect for a post lunch swim). The vibe is relaxed and friendly, the service impeccable and the seafood paella the best we’ve tasted… ever. We also loved the sharing platters, perfectly cooked whole sea bass and the octopus house special. All were surprisingly reasonably priced too and beautifully presented. Make sure you have one of the cocktails. The Ibizan Sour (Spanish brandy shaken with the island’s herbal liqueur Mambo Hierbas, fresh lemon juice and cane sugar) is a must.

For dinner, book your table in advance at Casa Maca hotel and restaurant. You’ll be very pleased you did. This romantic cliff top hotel and farm just outside Ibiza old town, is a really special place, and the restaurant is hands down the best place for a relaxed dinner before hitting the clubs for a night out just 10 minutes drive away. 300 years old and situated high up above the town, its worth a visit just for the view of the imposing Delta Vila skyline from its tables out on the alfresco terrace. Its little wonder that it serves as a popular wedding venue. The USP of the restaurant here is its grill, an impressive and theatrical open fire at the centre of the restaurant where chefs can be seen cooking an array of fresh meat, seafood and farm-grown vegetables. Dinner is accompanied by live music from local artists and international DJs, while cocktails are served from an aluminium airstream caravan out back. The vibe is achingly cool, and the views to die for. Discovering Casa Maca is like being let in on a well-kept secret that feels too good to share. Open all year round, Casa Maca – which translates to beautiful house in the local Ibizan dialect – offers the truly authentic Ibiza experience.

Don’t miss…

The Parties! Our pick of the bunch are at Hi. This award-wining club regularly hosts the biggest DJ’s and musicians on the planet and draws hundreds of thousands of revellers every year. From the beautiful design of the indoor and outside areas, to the quality of the sound systems and light displays, it’s the most sophisticated and all round brilliantly fun night out in Ibiza. Try to catch South African DJ Black Coffee if he’s in town on a Saturday night. Sunday nights it hosts the fabulously camp Glitterbox. Both are outstanding.

While you’re there…

Seethe island by boat. Sunset Boats Ibiza offer a range of trips for up to 10 people including water sports – a great way to while away the afternoon or blow your hangover away.

Book now:

There are many airlines who fly to Ibiza but we recommend flying with British Airways, for a quality travel experience without the queues and bun fight for seats. Trust us, your body will appreciate it on the way home and fares are very reasonable from around £80 return if you book in advance. Junior suites at Las Mimomas are from £190.