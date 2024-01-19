My job as a beauty editor means that I get to visit some rather spectacular wellness destinations. I'm 'popping into' London's most luxurious spas, hotels and salons on a weekly basis, and going on UK staycations as well as overseas wellness retreats on the regular, too. What I'm trying to get across here is that I've seen it all when it comes to wellness retreats—and yet there is one I place on a pedestal far above the rest.

Hotel Post Bezau is a wellness hotel situated in the hills of the Bregenzerwald in the Austrian Alps. Nestled amongst panoramic Alpine views, a visit to Post Bezau is nothing short of a tonic for the soul. While you might not be familiar with the hotel yet, there's high chance you have come across the woman behind it and her nature-led beauty and wellness brand (which is also one of my all-time favourites, by the way)—Susanne Kaufmann. While the hotel has been in the Kaufmann family for five generations, with Susanne at the helm what was once a traditional wood-panelled chalet hotel for locals has been transformed into what is now, in my opinion, one of the world's most impressive and welcoming wellness retreats.

Surrounded by some of the earth's finest sights, the beauty of Post Bezau is that everything is truly grounded in nature. From hiking and wild swimming to quality sleep and holistic beauty treatments, every element of your stay at Post Bezau feels supercharged by the pure mountain air. So, what is it that keeps me going back year after year? Unrivalled relaxation and restoration, without any of the gruelling bodily torture so often experienced at some of the other wellness retreats and medispas in Europe. Here's what to know...

Who is Hotel Post Bezau for?

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Truthfully, I'm not sure there's anyone who won't find solace in a stay at Hotel Post. However, it's particularly good for those who want to to reap the benefits of a wellness trip without any of the intimidation. While the hotel does offer set wellness and 'detox' programmes in which you can book onto, you can also take things at your own pace by picking and choosing the activities you would like to partake in during a regular stay.

If you struggle with sleep and are just looking for a relaxing break, Post Bezau has you covered. All of the rooms are designed with sleep health in mind to ensure your body is as rested and reset as possible. The serene setting, unrivalled Badehaus (equipped with saunas, a steam room and various pools) and truly stand-out spa treatments can't be beaten for those who wish to wile the days away and master the art of doing nothing.

However, it's also an incredible destination for those who find respite in activity. The Bregenzerwald is the ultimate destination for all levels of hikers, provides excellent slopes throughout ski season, offers next-level wild swimming lakes come summer and is equally as perfect for those who get their kicks out of cycling. Plus, the hotel itself offers daily movement classes in its fitness studios, neighbours tennis courts and has a truly impressive gym.

While all ages are, of course, welcome (nature-loving children will not be bored with the mountains right on their doorstep), if you're looking for the ultimate wellness reset, I truly believe that a solo booking is one of the best travel decisions you can make.

Having said that, I have previously booked an urgent trip to Post Bezau with my fiancé in a bid to lower our collective stress levels and hit reset on our wellness—and it was, hands down, one of the best trips we have ever taken.

The Setting

(Image credit: Hotel Post Bezau)

If there's one thing I want you to know about Bezau it's this: I truly believe it must be one the cleanest, most nature-rich places in Europe. While winter sees its slopes turn crystal white with powdered snow, come spring the meadows are lusciously green and filled with flora. It is, after all, situated in a region that puts sustainability at the core of everything it does in order to preserve its natural beauty and wildlife. The area prides itself in nature, and is actually the location in which all Susanne Kaufmann products (and many of their natural ingredients) are produced and sourced.

Bezau is a quiet and quaint town, nestled in the middle of rolling hills. I find myself longing all year for the high I get from waking up at Post Bezau, stepping out onto the balcony and taking in a deep lungful of Bezau's exceptional mountain air.

The hotel itself comprises two parts. The original building features traditionally Austrian, chalet-like design and houses the restaurant, complete with cosy fireplaces and deep woods, as well as a handful of bedrooms and suites. Then, comes the wellness expansion. Under Susanne's helm, a newer 'wing' was added to the building which champions the minimal (but very chic), light-filled eco-architecture that Bezau is known for. This newer wing houses more bedrooms, wellness studios, a gym, the Badehaus and a Susanne Kaufmann medispa. Everything about the hotel oozes serenity and peace.

Inside your room, expect clean and very minimal design. The guest rooms have been specially crafted to ensure optimum sleep and restoration.

The programmes and spa

(Image credit: Hotel Post Bezau)

First things first, one of the things that makes Post Bezau so appealing to me is that booking does not require you to make any commitments to a laborious programme—something other world-famous wellness retreats in Austria and Switzerland really push. When specific retreats are running, your stay, activities, spa treatments and food are included in the set rate. Retreat programme options for 2024 include the Detox programme, the Beauty programme, the Mental Health programme, the Body Shaping retreat and Yoga retreats.

However, if you don't wish to book onto a specific programme or retreat, you still get access to the Badehaus and the free daily activity programme (which changes week by week but can include gym, guided walk, yoga, movement and breath work classes), as well as optional participation in various health and wellness workshops all included in your room rate—meaning you can take each day as it comes with no pressure.

The Badehaus at Post Bezau sets the gold standard for all of the wellness 'centres' I visit in my job. Various Susanne Kaufmann teas and juices are there to be consumed to your heart's content, and stepping into the bath house provides instant relaxation. Inside the light-drenched space is a 16m pool with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the Bregenzerwald, a plethora of comfy loungers, a sauna, a steam room and rest rooms. Step outside onto a terrace for the most picturesque jacuzzi setting you've ever experienced, or take another exit to experience the outdoor sun deck, complete with a warm, salt water pool that is every bit as blissful in the winter as it is the summer.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

The spa is also a thing of beauty, both literally and metaphorically, thanks to Hotel Director and beauty expert Stephanie Rist, who has worked closely and in partnership with Susanne for over a decade to deliver what is, in my opinion, one of the most exceptional beauty spaces on the planet. Treatments (all of which have been tailored with Susanne Kaufmann products) take a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, with the belief that a healthy state requires treatment of not just skin, but also mind, body and soul. Fascia techniques, lymphatic drainage and deep tissue massage are championed.

More recently, the spa has transitioned into a 'medispa' (a term we in the beauty world have coined that essentially means 'medical spa'). Under the guidance of Dr Brigitte Klett and Dr Joachim Lohmann, doctors specialising in both general and Chinese medicine, Hotel Post also offers a range of TCM treatments and detox cleanses.

The food

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

One of the best things about Post Bezau is that the food is second to none. Various menu options are available, depending on what you would like to achieve out of your stay. If you book onto a specific retreat programme, your menu will be selected for you. However, if you have decided to opt out of a retreat, you are still given the option of choosing from the standard menu, a detox menu or a weight management menu.

The food is nothing short of exquisite—and you certainly won't go hungry. Produce is local to the region, fresh and absolutely delicious. The ingredients are kept and stored through a 'canning' method, which allows off-season produce to be stored and used on the menu year-round.

Don't miss

(Image credit: Hotel Post Bezau)

Truthfully, I don't want to provide a 'don't miss' for Post Bezau. The joy of this wellness escape is that you can turn up, do nothing and still feel totally rejuvenated. However, I do want to give a particular mention to a ritual in which my stays at the hotel have instilled in me—a pre-sleep foot bath. Each room at Post Bezau comes equipped with enamel bowls, a jug and a small bottle of Susanne Kaufmann Alkali Salts. Fill up your bowl with warm water and a capful of salts and indulge in a 10-minute foot bath before climbing into bed for a truly restorative sleep. It's an age-old tradition that proved so effective for me upon my first stay that I ordered my own enamel bowl and jug, as well as a big tub of Susanne Kaufmann salts, to use nightly at home.

Sustainability efforts

As already mentioned, every detail of Post Bezau is rooted in sustainability and the environment. Just by walking through the Bregenzerwald it becomes immediately apparent that its eco-diversity is key to its beauty—meaning that locals in Bezau do their utmost to maintain what they have. As a local to Bezau (she still lives in the area), Susanne's desire to uphold a sustainable lifestyle is deeply ingrained in everything she does, both personally and through her work.

The kitchen's canning method at Post Bezau doesn't just mean that local produce can be used year-round, it also eliminates any risk of excessive food waste. The hotel has abandoned the use of plastic wherever possible and has even developed its own environmentally-friendly cleaning products.

The Susanne Kaufmann production house is just down the road, creating all of the Susanne Kaufmann beauty products right in the brand's hometown, utilising locally grown and sourced ingredients.

It's also worth noting here that upon visiting Bezau, you will likely be struck by the town's impressive and distinctive architecture. The Kaufmann family comprises notable architects and carpenters who utilise the local region's traditional wood construction techniques (and who also designed the new wing to the hotel). The abundance of local wood and craftsmanship has resulted in Bezau becoming a hub for architectural brilliance that champions a zero-waste mentality and eco-friendly design.

The cost

The best thing about Post Bezau? While the prices are by no means 'cheap', what you get for your money is far greater than any other famous wellness destinations in this area of Europe. Single rooms start from €210 per night, while double rooms start from €397 per night, based on two people sharing (meaning that, actually, you get more for your money if you don't go solo).

Post Bezau, Bregenzerwald | hotelpostbezau.com