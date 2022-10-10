This Instagrammable adults-only oasis should be at the top of everyone’s travel list

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ibiza’s Hotel Petunia might just be the most Pinterest-perfect stay ever.

Rural countryside gardens, picture-perfect sun loungers, pink sunset skies and luxury Bohemian interiors – all set against the stunning backdrop of the Es Vedra on the island’s south-west coast.

The luxury boutique hotel is the perfect place to indulge in the slow Ibiza trend, and after a long weekend of tranquillity – sunbathing in 30 degree heat, feasting on Mediterranean gastronomy and getting lost in the hotel’s vast natural acres, we left feeling relaxed and restored.

Hotel Petunia

Hotel Petunia is perfectly located, deep in the Natural Reserve of Cala d’Hort on the island’s lesser-known south-west coast. Surrounded by untouched natural beauty and sandy white beaches, the luxury hideout is a mere stone’s throw from Cala Vadella beach and the serene Cala Carbó cove – an ideal day trip courtesy of one of Petunia’s luxe speedboats.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The real beauty of Petunia however lies within the hotel walls, and my advice to anyone wanting to make the most of their holiday would be to stay there from check-in to check-out.

The layout

A large Soho House style swimming pool sits in the hotel’s centre, surrounded by picture-perfect sun loungers and parasols. This is where we spent the lion’s share of our stay, ordering floral cocktails and Mediterranean sliders to our spot in the sun from morning till night. There’s even a roofed beach cabana to shelter from the flash rain storms – a common occurrence in October and a welcome refresher from the Spanish heat. The vast natural gardens around it span four acres, featuring a vegetable patch, a traditional “Huerto” and hidden open spaces to relax with a good book and a cool glass of blush rosé.

Following the hotel’s recent refurbishments, there are now three chic restaurants dotted around the property, as well as La Taqueria, an Instagrammable Mexican food truck parked deep into Petunia’s natural surroundings. Its bohemian seating area is the perfect place to unwind in an evening and a sure-fire location to spot one of the hotel’s many resident cats.

The interiors at Petunia were among the highlights of my stay. Mosaic tables, raffia place mats, on-trend glassware, green cactus plants and enough basket-themed furnishings to last a lifetime. It was like staying in an Anthropologie catalogue, and I challenge anyone to visit without making an interiors Pinterest board.

The only thing missing from Hotel Petunia is a spa, but with holistic and personalised massages available and regular rooftop yoga, there are plenty of luxurious ways to indulge in your wellbeing and it’s not something you will miss for long.

The room

There are 36 stunning rooms and suites at Ibiza’s Petunia, but thanks to clever architecture, you’d never know it, with the living spaces tucked away into the rural countryside, giving guests a feeling of complete privacy.

We were staying in one of the luxury suites, a homely space with high ceilings and wooden floors, featuring a bedroom, living room, kitchenette and bathroom – all furnished with airy white linens and cool bohemian decor. Interiors-wise, we’re talking arty dressers, raffia wall art, boho chic rugs, woven wicker baskets, decorative wooden ladders and every L’Occitane product under the sun.

No detail has been spared – something that is evident from the handcrafted pottery coffee mugs and the custom Petunia scented candle – right down to the personalised Petunia newspaper delivered to our coffee table. But it’s not all style over substance, with our room being as comfy as it was cool and the plush King size bed giving me the best night’s sleep I’ve had in years – the perfect place for a post-lunch siesta. It was pure paradise – so much so in fact that we had to force ourselves to go outside each day.

Each room also comes with a spacious outdoor veranda, with ours offering enviable sea views and green leafy surroundings, decorated with lush lavender plants and hot pink petunia flowers – the perfect setting to enjoy a chilled glass of Cava on a sun lounger before dinner. Top tip – if you’re booking in advance, it’s definitely worth requesting a room in sight of the iconic offshore rock, Es Vedra – views don’t get much more magical. In fact, it’s credited with being one of the best in Ibiza.

The food

There’s no shortage of good food at Petunia, with the chefs serving up seasonal recipes using fresh and local produce from the hotel’s on-site gardens and Huerto across its many restaurants. Head by poolside eatery Los Olivos for a woodfire pizza (the Zaatar is out of this world), and you must visit La Taqueria food truck for some late night Mexican street food, if only for the Gram.

La Mesa Escondida is an obligatory stop for some seasonal gazpacho with sorbet and a fresh Greek salad to break up a day of sunbathing. And come evening, you can’t go wrong with the saffron risotto, baby squid with squid ink mayo and the sea bream tartare. If you’re stuck on your choices, Alesandro and team will be on hand to recommend their favourite rosé and twist your arm until you give in and sample Petunia’s iconic tiramisu – the best I’ve had thanks to its secret ingredient, pistachios.

La Mirada is Petunia’s newest offering, serving up fresh sushi and cocktails from its alfresco rooftop. Expect 360 degree panoramic views of Es Vedra at sunset, while sampling the seasonal Japanese cocktail menu and fresh nigiri to live acoustic “chilled Ibiza” sets. Drink-wise, you can’t go wrong with a Yansté (featuring homegrown lavender syrup) and in terms of cuisine, I would recommend the flambéed scallop nigiri, the crunchy “Tuna Bomb” maki (featuring spicy tuna and pop rocks) and the “Strawberry Fields Uramaki” (shrimps in tempura, strawberries and cream cheese). We left it up to the incredible staff to make our selections for us – which they did perfectly, so I would definitely recommend delegating your menu decisions to them.

The vibe

The overall vibe at Petunia is one of tranquil luxury – a quiet adults-only oasis set in beautiful natural surroundings, with everything you could possibly need on-site. Cool, calm and totally transformative, it’s exactly the setting we were looking for.

It’s important to note that despite being in Ibiza, this is not a party hotel. And if you’re going with the intention of meeting new people and doing Tequila slammers all weekend, you would probably be best served by the other side of the island. But if (like us) you’re after a long weekend of total quiet, great food and quality undistracted time with your partner, this is the place for you.

The highlight

The staff were without doubt the property’s greatest asset – cool, relaxed and friendly, greeting guests by name and going above and beyond to help – even using their personal contacts to track us down a last minute taxi to the airport when ours cancelled. Another highlight that sets this hotel apart is the resident cats. Hotel Petunia is home to a number of fluffy felines and you’ll often spot them napping under palm trees, following guests around the vegetable patch and sitting under restaurant tables in hope of earning a titbit of squid.

It is details like these that truly make Petunia a home from home – the perfect destination for a quiet escape. In fact, we have already booked to return next year.

Book now

Double Rooms start from €250 per night, but prices may vary depending on the time of booking. The hotel continues to operate as 18+ only.

Hotel Petunia Ibiza

Carrer de Sa Pala Marina

Sant Josep de sa Talaia – Cala Carbó, 07830 Ibiza – Spain

+34 971 808 197

reservations@petuniaibiza.com