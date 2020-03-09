The Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort and Spa is Morocco’s best kept secret

Located just 30 minutes from the coastal city of Tangier, the Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort and Spa is just as dreamy as you might expect

Why Go:

When you think of travelling to Morroco your first thoughts are of Marrakech, but this hotel is really putting Tangier on the map and showing us Morroco has a new go to destination with a wonderful city and a hotel designed with luxury and relaxation at the forefront.

The Hotel: Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa

A beautiful hotel perfect for relaxation and rejuventation, with friendly, helpful staff always happy to go the extra mile. It’s set between 60 acres of protected forest and the 5km beach of the Atlantic ocean. The architecture is inspired by Andalusian and modern Moroccan design, with pristine grounds. There’s an extensive range of leisure facilities including 5 Restaurants & Bars, plus daily room service, as well as Spa facilities, a fitness centre, golf courses, and a golf academy (some golf not yet open), Sauna and hammam access for added charge, 3 outdoor pools, including one heated and a kids pool, event meeting space for up to 1,400 guests, and a Kids Club for ages 4-12. With plenty of space and emaculate gardens making it the perfect get away for both couples or families.

The Rooms

This hotel has 304 beautiful rooms and suites including 50 apartments (1 or 2 bedrooms) all equipped with a kitchen. The guest rooms interior is a stunning mix of Moroccan and international design. All with private balconies overlooking either the Atlantic Ocean or the beautifully kept 11 hectares of garden. The rooms are spacious and elegant, with large comfortable beds and all the extras you’d expect from a luxury hotel, WiFi access, ergonomic workspace, a 49-inch HDTV, mini-fridge, coffeemaker, cozy bathrobes, slippers, and a spacious bathroom with separate shower and bathtub.

The Food & Drink:

You really are spoilt for choice here with so many great dining options you’ll never get bored! Offering 5 restaurants and bars- and if you really can’t leave the comfort of your room there is a fantastic 24 hour room service available.

Start your day at the Argan Tree for a relaxed buffet breakfast, delicious fresh juices and a wide variety of food to cater for all. They also serve lunch and dinner, featuring bold market flavours.

For fine dining head to the signature L’Olivier where smart casual attire is requested. It’s a stunning location for dinner. Feast on the gourmet modern Mediterranean cuisine crafted by top chefs. This really was a memorable experience and one not to be missed.

After dinner, relax with a creative cocktail at the Rose bar or enjoy their leisurely afternoon teas.

If lounging by the pool is your thing then look no further than the Tucano Bar for day and night tapas. Perfect for your Instagram feed! By night it’s a vibrant experience with a DJ and an ideal position for watching the stunning sunsets.

Finally the Cig’Art lounge is perfect for socialising with friends, offering premium whiskies and spirits.

What to do:

Apart from the 3 stunning pools there are many other recreation facilities on offer. The hotel spa is a real highlight (more on that later).

The hotel offers a 24 hour fitness centre were the views will defiantly beat your gym at home. Or if you want to try your hand at golf there are two spectacular golf courses alongside a Golf Academy (opening soon).

The hotel also offers horse riding along the beach. Don’t worry if you’re not a professional, they cater to all levels, I’d never been on a horse and loved every minute of it. The horses are well looked after and you can take the kids down to the beach to meet them and give them a pat.

If you decide to venture out of the hotel I can really recommend a day trip to see the amazing city of Chefchaouen. Located in the Rif mountains of northwest Morroco. It really is a place like no other with cobbled lanes and striking, blue-washed buildings. Perfect for buying souvenirs. Just make sure your phone is fully charged – you will not want to miss the Instagram opportunities!

The Spa:

For total relaxation head to the impressive eForea

The spa is spread across 885 sqm. Equipped with state of the art treatment rooms, a beauty salon, hairdresser, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room. This spa really feels indulgent and the full body massage is not to be missed, one of the best I’ve ever experienced.

The Need To Know:

Flying there: Flights from Gatwick to Tangier are from £60.23pp one way with Air Arabia.

Staying there: One night’s room only at the Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa is from £47pp, based on two sharing. See hilton.com

Assilah National Road

90100 Morocco

T: 212 (0) 5 39 40 94 00

The Hilton Honours loyalty scheme is a free-to-join service and app which allows guests to collect points which they can exchange for free stays and exclusive experiences, such as sold out gig tickets, access-all-areas guided tours around the local area and one-off meet and greets with celebrities. For more information please visit https://hiltonhonors3.hilton.com/en