Easy Escapes: Another Place, The Lake

A Lake District escape with a difference. From the team at Watergate Bay Hotel, expect the usual active sense of adventure in the day followed by ultimate relaxation and pure indulgence as the sun goes down.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Another Place)

The Vibe

Set back from the banks of Ullswater this former Georgian country house has been restored into a contemporary 47 bed hotel with sympathetic modern additions and tasteful decor. The vibe is laid back but with an air of bouji: A combination of Bentleys and Audis are joined by well used campervans and 4x4s in front of the impressive old stone building, you’re invited to borrow a pair of Joules wellies and grab one of the Another Place branded maps lining the porch to head out and explore. Friends, families and couples of all ages gather on the front lawns to enjoy the breathtaking views and partake in a sundowner or too. All together it’s very civilised “contemporary lake living”.

The Rooms

40 of the 47 rooms sit within the main house whilst newer additions to the complex include 6 Shepherd’s Huts and 1 magnificent Tree House. Inside the main house rooms range from standard to better and best, as well as more expansive suites including a bespoke Joules Suite: inspired by nature and designed in collaboration with British lifestyle brand Joules.

If you’re travelling with family or friends you might be taken by one of the cottages in the hotel grounds, offering complete access to the hotel and all its facilities but with an added air of privacy. Both cottages offer 2 bedrooms and allow a furry companion too.

We had the pleasure of staying in one of the new Shepherd’s Huts which offered the perfect connection to the wild outside whilst catering to our love of creature comfort! Inside we enjoyed a fully prepped log burner, comfy beds below a skylight for stargazing, and a deep solid copper bath ideal for soaking those weary limbs. Each of the huts has its own private outdoor terrace complete with fire pit and bean bags, and simple touches like a jar of marshmallows ready for toasting are just another example of how this hotel really has thought of everything. Ask for one of the front huts for uninterrupted views across the marina!

(Image credit: Another Place)

As is true of Watergate Bay, CEO Will Ashcroft is keen to ensure that Another Place adds to rather than impacts its stunning location and therefore sustainability continues to be a central focus. Much of the hotel’s interiors use reclaimed materials, all electricity is 100% renewable and heating comes from the hotel’s biomass boiler.

Activities

Surrounded by over sixteen thousand acres of National Trust scenery and with Ullswater lapping at the hotel’s private shore there really is no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. If you’re keen to get wet then the hotel offers sailing, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and open water swimming. My partner indulged in a late night lunar swim with the hotel’s expert; Colin Hill and couldn’t have spoken more highly. Whilst you might be thinking “sounds a bit chilly for me” the newly rebuilt “Sheep Shed” cabin has underfloor heating, hot showers and wetsuit drying rooms meaning that even the most feeble or guests shouldn’t be put off.

If you’d rather stick to terra firma then there are hills and fells to be discovered as far as the eye can see. Whether you’re on two feet, two wheels or on horseback the wild surrounding countryside is calling you and come the winter months guests can even take to skis at local Raise ski club.

(Image credit: Another Esacpes)

The Food

(Image credit: Another Place)

After a long day of activities the last thing you want to be doing is hunting around for somewhere to eat and luckily you don’t have to! 3 onsite restaurants cater to all tastes: The Living Space offers casual dining, sofas and a bar with favourites like bang bang cauliflower, fish and chips or caesar salad whetting your appetite. For those wanting something more formal the Rampsbeck Restaurant offers a locally sourced and inspired menu like roasted radishes with whipped feta or pan roasted asparagus with wild garlic. We particularly enjoyed the chorizo crusted cod and the sirloin with smoked potato and horseradish emulsion. Just make sure you leave room for one of their heavenly desserts! For lighter meals or post-swim lunches the Victorian style Glasshouse serves woodfired pizzas (the Diavola was a crowd-pleaser) alongside uninterrupted views of the lake and plenty of outside space for the kids to entertain themselves whilst parents watch on with a well earned glass of wine.

(Image credit: Another Place)

What Else?

Be sure to check out the website for ever changing active breaks. 2023 will see a wild swim camp, pilates break and 2 night yoga breaks. Local artist Sarah Taylor will be hosting an outdoor art exhibition across the hotel’s grounds until the end of October including a giant outdoor colouring wall for kids.

For something further afield be sure to follow the goings on at Another Place’s first pop up event at The Machrie - a Scottish Island adventure on Islay. We have no doubt that it will be a huge success with more pop ups likely added to the calendar so stay tuned.

What are you waiting for?