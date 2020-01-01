Why Go:

Head to The Corinthia Hotel St George’s Bay, Malta and take in the historic sites and warm balmy evenings for the ultimate luxury family getaway.

Corinthia St George’s bay, Malta: The Hotel

Situated in St George’s Bay, the hotel is perfectly located to access all the best Malta has to offer from simply enjoying the long sunny days to the abundance of culture and history and the option to party too. With that said, with it’s many restaurants and bars, impressive spa, seven pools and direct access to the sea, there’s little need to venture further afield if that’s also what you’re into. It has everything you’d expect from a five star hotel including world-quality food, as well as those 5-star touches thrown in including the option to have breakfast in your room (€5 supplementation), being able to Whatsapp the concierge, housekeeping or room service for ‘Whatever you want’ from anywhere in the hotel, to the ESPA bath products in the bathrooms. The hotel’s amenities makes it very family-friendly, while also appealing to couples and small groups of all ages with it’s sprawling complex, adult-only pool and plenty of space to break away and enjoy quieter corners with more isolated sun beds dotted along the shore or to the rear of the hotel.

Corinthia St George’s bay, Malta: The Rooms

The hotel boasts over 100 rooms including a mix of family rooms and executive suites (which provide access to the executive lounge – more of that later). Those to the rear of the hotel look out over its three largest pools which tier down towards a quiet corner of St Julian’s Bay, while those at the front directly overlook the open Mediterranean sea – all of which can be enjoyed a your own large balcony. Rooms are comfortably sized and include everything you need for an extensive sun break from a powerful hairdryer to iron and ironing board, as well as luxury touches including terry cloth bath slippers and fluffy robes and countless ESPA mini’s in the bathroom. Beds are large and comfy and the turn down service at night sees the hotel’s five stars really come into fruition.

The Food & Drink:

With 9 restaurants to choose from – two of which are Malta-award-winning – you’ll never go hungry – or bored, for that matter. The first is Caviar & Bull, a luxury dining experience and a must-go for any steak (or seafood) lovers – the beef fillet in particular was one of the best we’d ever tasted. The second is the latest venture from Malta renowned chef Marvin Gauci, Susurrus, offering a fusion of flavours from around the globe.

Head to Broadside Terrace, a Greek-inspired grill located at the back of the hotel overlooking the sea, offering excellent cocktails along-side barbequed meats, seafood and halloumi for cheese-lovers and vegetarians alike – all served with a traditional, delicious meze.

Try all-American grill with everything from ribs to fried chicken. Its open-air terrace offers sport fans a huge screen showing top games as well as a great selection of beer, ales and cocktails. The tea room offers a decadent afternoon tea and finally there’s the Fra Martino Terrace serving a large buffet breakfast (including everything from a full-English to an egg and omelette bar to fruit, cereal and a selection of continental and Maltese pastries (called Pastizzi), and an evening buffet including live music, a huge outdoor BBQ weekly. If a night on the tiles is what you’re after the lively St George’s Bay, Paceville and St Julians are a 10-15 minute walk from the hotel. Head a little further a field (a 15-20 minute taxi) to the centre of Valetta who’s new food scene offers some can’t-miss dining options as well as a concentration of gelaterias, cafes and bars.

What to do:

Besides its many pools (and be assured there’s also a more than enough sunbeds), be sure to head down to the foot of the hotel and dive (or step) straight into the azure-blue Mediterranean sea off its rocks or enjoy water sports and other activities available via the on-site activity centre. The hotel offers a complimentary trial diving experience every Thursday in one of the pools via the Starfish Diving Centre. Make the most of Malta’s small size with day trips that can be arranged too – just speak to the every helpful reception staff.

The Spa:

A visit to The Apollo day spa is a MUST. Whether you’re here for a signature full body massage, body wrap or a well-being facial, one thing for certain is the state of relaxation that you will leave with.

Getting around:

A free shuttle service is also provided three times daily between the hotel, Sliema, Valetta and the Marsa Sports and Golf Club – booking is essential during the high season. Regular taxi’s can also be arranged via the hotel’s concierge desk but are slightly more expensive (and in our experience less reliable).

The Need To Know:

Corinthia St George’s Bay, Malta

Address: St. George`s Bay, St Julian’s, STJ 3301, Malta.

Price: From £102 in high season

Check in: 14:00

Check out: 12:00

Spa: Yes

Gym: Yes