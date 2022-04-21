Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In need of a bit of more consistent sunshine than temperamental British springtime weather has to offer? Then head to Club Med Seychelles for an unforgettable experience. of crystal clear waters, nestled around an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean.

Why go to the Seychelles?

The Seychelles has a warm intimate feel with the world’s smallest capital city Victoria that has a population of less than 100,000. Having first become a French colony, then a British one, it finally received independence in 1976. The culture and traditions of the archipelago are enriched by African, Asian and European influences.

The Island nation made up of 115 island in the Indian Ocean is famous for many things including the Coco de mer fruit, the distinctly shaped nut looks like a woman’s derriere and even, Ian Fleming, the James Bond author, visited the Seychelles in 1958 looking for adventure and inspiration for his then-latest collection of stories, For Your Eyes Only.

The Vibe & Where to stay

Saint Anne, a 500 acre private island within a protected national marine park is home to the stunning Club Med Seychelles Resort. Rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor and the number one hotel in Victoria and it’s easy to see why.

Surrounded by breath taking beaches, with the crystal clear water of the Indian ocean, this eco friendly hotel has expansive views..

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The hotel prides itself on being totally in harmony with nature with its holistic approach to catering for all types of guests in its own unique way. When it came to architecture and design, the main purpose was to enhance the natural beauty of the protected reserve. So, think the perfect blend of raw wood, local craftsmanship and tropical motifs. All the rooms are seriously spacious. They are large enough to accommodate families or couples wanting some extra space to chill and they all have outdoor verandas.

Upon arrival you are presented with a glass of champagne, setting the scene for the luxury taste of paradise. Not forgetting to mention that since it’s all inclusive you can enjoy bottomless champagne all day long and relax in the zen pool that is for adults only. Absolute perfection in our eyes..

What to do in Seychelles?

You really must everything that the resort and surrounding islands have to offer. With just a short ride to Victoria, I would really recommend spending a day in the capital city that is steeped in the history of the Seychelles and, not to mention, is filled with incredible architecture. It still has a few old buildings from colonial times, mixed with vibrant markets and lots of small local shops and craft makers.

Shopping opportunities are to be had too. I found the most beautiful collection of handmade purses and jewellery so it’s worth doing some shopping when you are there too.

Fancy a rum? Rum tasting is also a must when you head to Victoria. The Takamaka distillery is a worthwhile trip tasting all types of rums, some with 80% proof – not for the faint hearted!

Which other Seychelles islands should you visit?

The resort also offers day excursions to Praslin known for its palm fringed beaches and La Digue known for its incredible sunset views. The island that captured my heart was Moyenne island, set within the clearest blue water. The story of the island fascinated me. It was bought in the 60’s for £8000 by Brendon Grimshaw, African journalist, and is said to be home to buried treasure that was never discovered. Now the Island is in trust and is home to the Giant Tortoises that have the right of way on the island.

The Club Med Seychelles Resort offers a yoga hike around the island. It is worth the hype to see the unspoilt beauty of the nature reserve. Trekking, snorkelling and glass-bottomed kayaks are some of the pleasures that the resort has to offer. If relaxation and mindfulness are more your thing the spa offers exceptional massages and a zen pool to relax and unwind.

Dine at

Seychelles cuisine is mainly a variety of Creole dishes, meaning, cuisine with origins in Europe but developed in America with added African influences. The dining experience at Club Med Seychelles didn’t disappoint with 2 different types of restaurants, the main restaurant Turtle Cove with a wide variety of dishes and the Beach Lounge has a more relaxed vibe on the beach with the most incredible seafood.

For those looking for the perfect cocktail I would recommend the local rum Takamaka, with so many different variations and flavours to suit everyone’s Palate.

So there you have it, what are you waiting for? Get booking now!

Seven nights all-inclusive stay at Club Med Seychelles, from £2,287 (was £2,691) per adult (based on a double occupancy) with return flights from London Heathrow (LHR) and transfers included. Price based on a departure date of 11.09.2022. Book now at www.clubmed.co.uk.