Easy escapes: Chewton Glen luxuriously captures the magic of the New Forest

When it comes to luxurious countryside escapes, few properties can rival the iconic Chewton Glen , in the heart of the New Forest. And here’s why…

The vibe

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the property was on the other side of the earth, so secluded is it, but it’s just under two hours away from London by train. Situated on the edge of the ancient New Forest and a short walk from the sea in Hampshire, Chewton Glen is surrounded by 130 acres of gorgeously maintained woodlands, parkland and gardens. The property was first built in the early eighteenth century as a residential property. Over the decades it has housed several families and enjoyed ties with the literary world (Captain Marryat’s most famous novel, The Children of the New Forest, is said to have been written there before its publication in 1847). It was turned into a hotel by the Duval family in the 60s, and propelled to an internationally recognised hotel when it was bought by the Skan family in 1966. Not one to rest on its laurels, it has been constantly evolving ever since, thanks to extensive renovations, award-winning cuisine and spa treatments and more.

The rooms

(Image credit: chewton glen)

There are two ways to experience Chewton Glen, both of which are very different but equally luxurious. In the main house , you’ll find 58 rooms, each uniquely decorated to embody the house’s history and grounds (think antique furniture mixed with more contemporary pieces, unique art, a cosy atmosphere), with all the mod cons you’d come to expect from a property of this standard: fluffy robes and slippers, king size or twin bed, flat screen TV, Bang & Olufsen sound system etc.

(Image credit: chewton glen)

The treehouses offer a more secluded experience. A short walk from the main property, you’ll find the 14 treehouses, nestled high above the canopy of trees in a secluded valley, offering unprecedented views of the forest. Designed to blend in with the natural surroundings, these private residences are all about natural materials and minimalism: think hardwood decks, nature-inspired art, light wood and muted tones throughout. Think of them as an elevated version of the treehouse you wanted to live in as a kid: log burner, secret bunk rooms, hot tub, hot drink station filled with locally made treats, a hidden hatch where food hampers get delivered. Eco-credentials include rainwater harvesting, air source heat pumps, solar panels, and low-energy lighting.

The food

(Image credit: chewton glen)

Chewton Glen grows most of its produce on site, so you know you’re in for a fresh and tasty treat, and what it doesn’t grow on site, it sources as locally as possible. Here again, you have different options depending on your mood. The Dining Room is perfect for a more formal and decadent experience. Spread across five rooms and helmed by Head Chef Simon Addison and Executive Head Chef Luke Matthews, it serves classics with a twist, such as Grilled Dover Sole, Thai lobster curry with coconut rice and the legendary twice-baked Emmental soufflé and Iced honeycomb parfait.

For a more casual - but no less tasty - experience, try the Kitchen Restaurant and Cookery School , headed by James Martin. The traditional Cornish mussels, chicken essence risotto, salt & pepper squid and triple cooked chips we had were beyond. You can also sign up for some cookery classes if you wish.

The spa

(Image credit: chewton glen)

The newly refurbished Chewton Glen Spa is where you go to truly unwind, and you could easily while away several hours trying out the 17-metre indoor and outdoor swimming pools, the hydrotherapy spa pool, the outdoor whirlpool, communal steam room or cold drench showers. And that’s without counting the gym, dance studio or treatment rooms. The spa often hosts special treatments throughout the year, most recently with Monpure London, the world’s first dedicated scalp and hair health brand, designed to help minimise scalp irritation, prevent hair thinning and promote stronger, healthier hair. Therapists will be on hand for a Signature follicle treatment (75 minutes) or a Bespoke Nourish, Detox or Follicle boost treatment (45 & 60 minutes).

The need-to-know

Main House room prices start from £445 - £1,435 per room, per night. Treehouse Suites range from £965 to £3,015 per Treehouse Suite, per night.