Grecian getaway: why CAYO tops the list

Nestled into the cliffside of Plaka, Elounda you’ll find a little slice of heaven or CAYO as it’s known to guests. Created with calm in mind every element of the five-star resort and spa is curated and considered. A picture-perfect retreat for those looking for an indulgent escape, a luxurious honeymoon destination or simply some much-needed R&R the attention to detail and care make it somewhere you’ll be excited to return to over and over again.

CAYO’s prime cliffside position offers breathtaking views of the historic Spinalonga islet (a former leper colony and focus of Victoria Hislop’s international best-selling novel, The Island) framed poignantly by the glistening Aegean sea.

The rooms

Designed to feel like a home away from home – albeit a very luxurious one, with most rooms boasting a private infinity pool.

Modern and minimalistic, each room is unique though all boast bright, airy panoramic views and inspirational sleek decor that’ll result in a reshuffle of your ‘dream home’ Pinterest board. Curated by Milanese designer Gian Paolo Venier, each element was chosen to compliment the uniquely rugged backdrop of the cliffside with an eclectic mix of gleaming white Brazillian marble and black volcanic pebbles from Sumatra. An alluring mix of modern European culture with traditional Greek and Cretan elements.

Locally sourced pottery acts as a consistent accent throughout, accentuating the calming feel that runs throughout the resort. Its eco-friendly design and bioclimatic architecture, clean lines neutral palette and pops of CAYO’s signature blue compliment the landscape.

With 70 rooms, suites and villas available – all offering sea views. Options range from Superior (the only option without a private pool) to larger three-story villas designed with families in mind. Scattered consciously across the steep cliffside two (air-conditioned) pod-style funiculars transport guests up and down the resort with ease, offering a delightful relief from the glorious but intense heat.

The food

Variety is the spice of life, a proverb befitting the delicious options available at CAYO. All menus are created by Lefteris Lazarou (the first Greek chef to be awarded a Michelin Star) using locally sourced, seasonal produce and eco-friendly farms. Selected seasonal herbs are grown onsite within the resort’s organic garden.

With three on-site restaurants start the day at Ambrosia, CAYO’s main restaurant which serves a lovely breakfast (the fresh pancakes aren’t to be missed) which you can enjoy poolside under their shaded terrace, as well as a buffet-style dinner with the Chefs’ creative interpretations of traditional and international cuisine (from fresh fish to vegan and vegetarian options – there’s something for everyone). For lunch, visit Sage & Thyme Mediterranean restaurant (don’t miss their Cretan salad with feta, fresh tomatoes and carob croutons or any dish that has a side of their phenomenal top-secret recipe roasted potatoes).

In the evenings, either enjoy dinner and live music back at Ambrosia or, make a reservation at the resorts à la carte restaurant Kelari. Where fresh sea-bass carpaccio and steak tartare are firm favourites and there’s a wide selection of Greek and international wines to choose from.

If you’re looking for a more intimate visit, the room service options are second to none. With breakfast and brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night snack options for you to enjoy.

The facilities

It’s oh-so-easy to embrace a state of complete relaxation thanks to CAYO’s calming atmosphere. With exceptional services and a kind, welcoming atmosphere everything is efficient and considered.

With the majority of resort rooms boasting private pools the resort’s two large infinity pools are rarely crowded (after sunset, the lights in both sparkle like stars, order a hand-crafted cocktail and enjoy the view from either of their two bars and enjoy the view).

Poolside, the music is chilled and not overpowering. Surrounded by luxurious sunbeds and parasols, read uninterrupted poolside or take the complimentary shuttle to Plaka’s clean and peaceful pebble cove to Stone Beach House where you can enjoy sunbeds, parasols and towels on the seafront. Don’t forget your snorkel, the crystal clear waters and vibrant sea life make it perfect for exploring the shoreline.

CAYO’s candle-lit indoor spa pool, steam room and saunas are all worth a visit. With a wide range of treatments available from classic massages and mud masks to rituals inspired by Greek mythology.

With an onsite store selling luxurious Greek staples – think, kaftans and linens. With two electric vehicle charging stations and an onsite gym, you’ll never want to leave.

