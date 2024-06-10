Treehouses: The new escapism in travel

In our fast-paced, tech-saturated lives, the urge to disconnect and find solace in nature is more compelling than ever. Enter the treehouse holiday—a rising star in the travel market that marries childhood nostalgia with profound immersion in nature. These enchanting retreats offer a serene escape from daily pressures, promising a blend of sustainability and mental rejuvenation.

Movements like Rewild Things are championing this trend, transforming the way we experience the outdoors, offering stunning views, intimate wildlife connections, and the soothing sounds of the forest, tapping into the human desire for simplicity. As treehouse stays soar in popularity, more travellers are discovering the joy and tranquility of spending time high in the canopy.

"Treehouses invite us to pause, breathe, and truly appreciate the beauty that surrounds us," says Anselm Guise, founder of Rewild Things. "Our goal is to create spaces where people can connect deeply with nature, leaving with a renewed sense of peace and a commitment to sustainability.”

After reading Isabella Tree's The Book of Wilding, Guise let nature be and started to rewild Elmore Court estate. “Our society has become so disconnected to nature and in our separation to it we are making bad decisions - hence the climate change.” Guise had the idea to build treehouses and link them to the wedding and event venue that is Elmore Court. “This landscape will slowly transform into something a good distance from what you normally find in the English countryside. Something perhaps closer to what you might find in Africa or Costa Rica. Rich, vibrant and buzzing with life,” he says.

Location

Rewild Things is nestled in the heart of Gloucestershire, within the enchanting Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This idyllic retreat offers an immersive experience in nature, surrounded by rolling hills, ancient woodlands, and diverse wildlife. To reach this haven, drive via the M5 and exit at junction 11A. Follow signs to Stroud, then continue towards Minchinhampton. For those opting for public transport, the nearest train station is Stroud, which has direct services from London Paddington. From the station, a short taxi ride will get you to this serene site.

Design

I absolutely love rustic furnishings, and the treehouses at Rewild Things are meticulously designed to immerse guests in the enchanting splendour of the Cotswolds. Crafted from sustainable materials, they offer breathtaking views of the surrounding woodland. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outside in, creating a seamless connection with nature, while eco-friendly amenities like solar power and rainwater harvesting systems ensure harmony with the environment.

Inside, the rustic yet luxurious furnishings create a cosy haven, blending natural textures with plush comfort. The use of reclaimed wood and organic fabrics adds to the charm, making each treehouse feel like a whimsical fairy tale come to life. Staying here feels like being enveloped by the beauty and tranquility of nature, a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Rooms

Nestled in the treetops and overlooking the wild wetlands, the six bespoke cabins at Rewild Things are named after guiding spirits of nature. Whether you choose Earth with its perfect sunset meditation views, Sky nestled deeper in the forest, or Adder with its copper bath on the deck along with an outdoor fire pit, each treehouse amplifies the enchanting beauty of the Cotswolds. We stayed in the Earth treehouse, which offers panoramic views over the wetlands, evoking a safari-like atmosphere.

For families, two of the treehouses sleep four and three sleep three people–so spacious sanctuaries designed to cater to multiple guests, with separate sleeping areas for parents and children, a large communal space for activities, and a well-equipped kitchen for preparing meals. This makes it an ideal retreat for a family getaway.

Each treehouse blends luxury with sustainability. Outdoor kitchens equipped with hobs, combi-ovens, and fridges are perfect for al fresco dining, while many treehouses feature outdoor copper baths for starlit soaks. Inside, the interiors are adorned with reclaimed wood furnishings and natural textures. Plush bedding, wood-burning stoves, and large windows that bring the beauty of the outdoors inside ensure a serene and comfortable stay. Additionally, guests can unwind in the on-site sauna, providing the perfect way to relax after a day of exploring.

Things to do

There is a plethora of activities designed to immerse you in the natural world and awaken your inner adventurer. Whether you're a hiker at heart or seeking peaceful reflection, this magical place offers something for everyone, including:

Nature walks: Explore the wild areas and nature trails on the estate grounds through self-guided nature walks, perfect for those eager to learn about the ecosystem and witness vibrant biodiversity up close.

Wildlife watching: Spend tranquil mornings or serene evenings spotting local wildlife. From deer to a variety of bird species, Rewild Things offers prime opportunities to observe animals in their natural habitat, fostering a deeper appreciation for the beauty and complexity of the ecosystem. Ed Drewitt leads wildlife safaris, where visitors can hunt for native plants, butterflies, and listen to birdsong while exploring the wild areas of the estate.

Forest bathing: Engage in the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing. Take meditative walks through the woods, designed to reduce stress and enhance well-being by immersing you in the forest atmosphere, breathing in the pure air, and absorbing the calming energy of the trees.

Star gazing: At night, the adventure continues with stargazing sessions. The clear, unpolluted skies of Gloucestershire provide a magnificent canvas for observing constellations and planets, making you feel one with the universe.

Outdoor yoga and meditation: Rejuvenate your mind and body with yoga and meditation sessions held in serene natural settings. The sounds of the forest provide a soothing backdrop, enhancing your practice and bringing a sense of peace and balance.

Foraging experiences: Rewild Things offers guided foraging experiences led by experts like Rob Gould. Visitors can go on a "wild picking spree" around the estate, learning about edible plants and turning their finds into feasts.

Mindful photography courses: Sandra Harper, an accredited mindful practitioner, conducts mindful photography courses at Rewild Things. Participants can spend a day being present in nature while capturing it through their lenses.

In addition to these unique experiences, Rewild Things is surrounded by attractions like Berkeley Castle, Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Gloucester Cathedral, and the Westonbirt Arboretum, making it an ideal base for exploring the Cotswolds region.

Rewild Swim Club

Enhancing the immersive nature experience, the Rewild Swim Club offers access to a pristine natural swimming pond within the lush landscapes of Elmore Estate. The pond is free from chemicals and pollutants, providing a refreshing swimming experience, using natural filtration systems to keep the water clean and safe. Guided wild swimming sessions are available for both beginners and seasoned swimmers, led by experienced guides who ensure safety while deepening your connection to nature. We were looked after by B, who made sure the fire pit was lit and the on-site sauna was revved up to maximum heat. The cold, clean water invigorates the body and mind, offering numerous health benefits, including improved mental well-being, reduced stress, and enhanced physical fitness. Add the sauna into this, and you have the perfect wellness ritual.

The Rewild Swim Club is conveniently accessible from the treehouses at Rewild Things. Whether you prefer a morning dip to start your day or a leisurely swim under the afternoon sun, the swim club provides a tranquil retreat just a short walk from the accommodation. This unique feature aligns with the overall ethos of Rewild Things, promoting eco-friendly practices and a harmonious relationship with nature. Please note that the Rewild Swim Club can be booked exclusively to guests staying at the treehouses, ensuring a private and serene experience for all visitors.

Eco effort

As a massive fan of sustainable farming, Rewild Things has completely won me over with its dedication to environmental stewardship. Their approach blends rewilding, regenerative farming, and eco-conscious accommodations, creating a harmonious balance with nature. They allow the land to revert to its natural state, enhancing biodiversity and creating habitats for wildlife, which supports the recovery of native species.

Their regenerative farming methods are particularly impressive—improving soil health, increasing water retention, reducing chemical use, and sequestering carbon. It's all about promoting ecological balance, and I can't help but admire their commitment to such practices. The treehouses themselves are constructed with sustainable materials and designed for minimal environmental impact, offering energy-efficient, nature-immersive stays that make you feel like you're part of the forest.

But it doesn't stop there. Rewild Things actively engages the community with educational activities like wildlife safaris and foraging workshops. They've partnered with local people to boost sustainable tourism and local economies, enriching both the environment and the visitor experience. It’s a holistic approach that not only preserves the beauty of the Cotswolds but also fosters a deeper connection between people and the natural world.

Food and drink

I absolutely loved the food at Rewild Things, which kicked off with a delightful array of homegrown and gourmet options that you can pre-order. One evening, we indulged in a delicious fish pie, followed by a decadent cheeseboard and rich brownies for dessert. The next morning, we enjoyed smoked salmon, bacon and eggs, and fresh bread using 'Wild Farmed' flour.

What truly stands out is their commitment to sustainability, which extends to their food. Ingredients are sourced locally and often include produce from their own regenerative farming practices.

Accessibility

Rewild Things places a strong emphasis on accessibility within their treehouse accommodations. Their Sky treehouse is specifically designed to cater to guests with mobility challenges, featuring a wide, step-free boardwalk for easy access. This thoughtful design extends to various amenities including an accessible bathroom with a walk-in shower, an outdoor kitchen, and a spacious deck.

How to book

To book, visit the Rewild Things website to select your preferred dates, noting that stays require a minimum of two nights. Choose from six unique treehouses—Adder, Wildcat, Kite, Earth, Sky, and Wren. Use the online calendar to check availability and make your reservation, with prices starting from £250 per night. For special requests, contact Rewild Things directly at treehouse@elmorecourt.com or call 01452 720293. Once booked, you can pre-order food and drink options like breakfast hampers and gourmet meals, which will be ready in your treehouse upon arrival.