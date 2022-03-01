Have the best night’s sleep at The Mondrian thanks to their new CBD experience

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The location

Set right in the heart of London’s Shoreditch, the Mondrian could not have picked a better place to take up residency. Positioned on Curtain Road, just seconds from the many (many) independent shops, restaurants and bars that line the streets of Shoreditch, it’s also supremely well connected to explore the rest of London, being a few minutes walk away from the overground and 10-minutes walk to Liverpool Street station which takes you into Soho in around 12-minutes.

The hotel

The Mondrian Shoreditch is exactly what you would hope for; cool, but not pretentious, relaxed but with plenty of atmosphere and design flares that add bite to the industrial, New York loft style of the building.

The hotel also comes with the added bonus of housing The Curtain Members’ Club. After reopening in October 2021, the club is made up of a range of exclusive spaces, including a 24/7 gym, co-working space and Altitude at The Curtain. Open to hotel guests each morning from 7am to 11am, Altitude offers incredible panoramic views across Shoreditch (especially impressive early morning), a heated rooftop pool plus two bars.

The ultimate sleep package

Over half of the population has struggled with sleep over the last couple of years and with more and more of us looking for new ways to reclaim our night time routines, it’s no surprise the CBD market is booming. Which is where the Mondrian’s new overnight package comes in. Teaming up with OTO CBD (it rhymes with ‘photo’), the premise of this new experience is simple: to help guests restore, rejuvenate and re-energise for the year ahead.

The main event is the restorative signature OTO CBD Balance massage, designed to help reset and promote sleep. The indulgent 60-minute full body massage uses CBD oil, infused with jasmine, helichrysum and chamomile to calm and deeply relax stressed minds and tired muscles. We can confirm the treatment well and truly set us up for a good eight-hour sleep ahead.

Once your 60-minutes is up, rehydrate with some CBD-infused water before heading back to your room to continue your pathway to ultimate sleep with a walk-in steam rain shower – and relax as you become enveloped in warm steam and the lingering scents of jasmine and chamomile.

And once night falls, your turndown service will deliver to your door OTO’s new CBD kit, including their award winning Mini Sleep Drops to ensure your night is one full of good dreams.

The breakfast

After having a supremely restful night’s sleep in your king size bed, you’ll probably wake up restored but hungry. Head upstairs to Altitude at The Curtain, where you can eat your poached eggs and avocado (the pancakes are also a must) on the rooftop overlooking the cityscape of London whilst daydreaming you’re in sunnier climes (the wicker-heavy interior gives off Miami vibes).

The important bit

The Ultimate CBD Sleep Therapy package starts from £350 per night and can be booked through the month until 31/03/2022. The experience includes: