Why go

Put simply, Coworth Park is the ultimate classic countryside retreat. As you drive through the grounds on arrival (9.5 miles per hour – the speed of a horse trotting, of course), past the visually stunning wild flower meadow and rolling parkland, past the polo ponies and up to the manor house entrance, you can’t help but feel ‘country’.

Full of surprises, the 5-star luxury never once feels stuffy. With the ever-helpful staff always on hand for a chat or to whizz you to the spa in one of their on-site buggies when they see you looking lost on a footpath wearing a robe and flip flops. All without judgement. Talking of the spa, it really is a must-visit – the highlight being the indoor pool that’s lined with 15 Amethyst crystals that lend an air of tranquillity to the space.

Plus, if it’s good enough for Royalty, it’s good enough for us…

The room

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to a place to lay your head, with grand bedrooms and suites occupying the mansion house, or, choose for a more secluded getaway in one of the Stable Cottages (these were originally stables for the polo ponies with their groom’s quarters housed above). Sitting hamlet-style in the grounds, these wooden cottages act like the perfect country escape, with our two-bed ‘stable’ overlooking the fields and wild flower meadows that form part of the sprawling 240 acres of parkland. Because seriously, what could be better than waking up to the sound of birds and soft clacking of hooves in the morning?

True to the country-chic aesthetic of Coworth Park, the cottages are an extension of the main house with luxe classics fused with modern fixtures; think Bang and Olufsen TV’s, signature copper roll-top baths, the fluffiest of towels and This Works Deep Sleep pillow spray to ensure the heartiest of sleeps.

The vibe

There’s a reason Prince Harry stayed here the night before his big wedding. The venue is super chic without being stuffy. The lounge areas and restaurant feature classic furniture in subtle hues, and you’ll find interesting art dotted around, including many references to horses, the stars of Coworth Park.

If you’re after a bit of adventure, you can go horse riding in the grounds or play tennis, but if you’d rather relax, then the spa is the place to be. Make sure you enjoy the steam room and aromatherapy showers after a few lengths.

In summer, a walk around the grounds is an absolute must. The meadow is full of wild flowers, whilst the walled gardens with their water features and beautiful roses are a sight to behold.

The food

This is where the stargazing comes in. Coworth Park has collaborated with iconic French champagne house Dom Pérignon to offer a unique al fresco dining experience, for the first time in the UK, until mid September.

Executive chef Adam Smith is welcoming guests to ‘Dining Under The Stars’, an pop-up private dining concept nestled within the hotel’s Lime Grove. Guests can dine under a starry night’s sky within a specially created geodesic dome, where a carefully curated menu perfectly pairs with the hand-picked selection of Dom Pérignon expressions including Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2, Dom Pérignon Vintage Blanc Dom Pérignon Rosé.

There are different tasting menus, ranging from three to five courses, and you can also book the afternoon tea. For dinner, we feasted on langoustine with tomato, kimchi & ginger; Kentish lamb kebab with buttermilk, salted cucumber and mint, BBQ veal cutlet with garden salad, pickled tongue and truffle, finishing off with mango & coconut Sorbet with lime and chocolate mint.

All menus are named after constellations, and a telescope will be available to further explore the galaxy throughout the evening.

How to book

Rooms start at £465 per night.

You can choose from 3-5 courses (£200-£350pp) and each course is paired with a different Dom Perignon style. For more information and to experience this for yourself, book here.

Dining Under The Stars will run until mid-September.