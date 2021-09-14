Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Start Somewhere podcast for Marie Claire is back for series 4. Here, our Global Chief Purpose and Sustainability Advisor and Start Somewhere host Sara Vaughan, reveals what’s in store…





I am deeply honoured to have recently been appointed to The British Beauty Council’s Sustainable Beauty Coalition Steering Committee (SBC).

To mark the occasion and celebrate some of the extraordinary trailblazers in the industry, I am delighted to be launching series four of Start Somewhere for Marie Claire, focusing on sustainable and purpose-led health, beauty and wellbeing.

Introducing Start Somewhere: season four

With this series, I’m on a mission to find out more about the health, beauty and wellbeing industry as it stands today, the issues and challenges it faces, and the many remarkable things that are already being done by some extraordinarily courageous and visionary people and companies.

This season’s guests

We kick-off with double-act Yasmin Sewell, Founder of Vyrao, and Louise Mita, Founder and President of Tao Energy Inc and Master Energist for Vyrao.

Then we hear from the truly inspirational Wilma Mae Basta, Founder of DRK Beauty, followed by the incredible Ingrid Newkirk, Founder of PETA, and then comes a must-listen interview with Dr. Shanna Swann, Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and author of Count Down: How Our Modern World is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race.

We then hear from the remarkable female dynamo Millie Kendall MBE, CEO of The British Beauty Council, pioneering healthcare entrepreneur Ali Parsa, founder and CEO of Babylon Health, and Helen Cox, Global Environmental Reporting Lead at LUSH and SBC Steering Committee Member. Not forgetting my former colleagues and dear friends, Christopher Davis International Director of Activism and Sustainability at The Body Shop and Karen Hamilton, Global Vice President Sustainability Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever.

Next up: the incredible Jo-Anne Chidley, Founder of Return-Refill-Repeat and Beauty Kitchen, Natalie Deacon, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Avon and President of the Avon Foundation for Women, and the wonderful Jayn Sterland, Managing Director at Weleda UK and SBC Chair who has retained her top spot in this year’s Who’s Who in Natural Beauty for the third year running, along with some other exciting surprise guests yet to be revealed.

You can also catch interviews with SBC Steering Committee Members, Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, and Michelle Feeney Founder Floral Street Fragrances in Start Somewhere series one and series two respectively. (Read about season three, here).

New with this series, I will also be talking to some other amazing guests leading the way in this industry on Instagram Live.

For more information on this and the exciting programme of events and activities that will be going on in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow, please keep checking the Marie Claire UK Instagram and my personal Instagram, @saravaughanofficial, too.

A bit about Sara:

Sara Vaughan is an innovator, creator of brands with purpose and positive change maker. She is also the Global Chief Purpose and Sustainability Advisor to Marie Claire.

You can download or stream the fourth series of Start Somewhere for Marie Claire with Sara Vaughan from this Wednesday 15th September on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

The Sustainable Beauty Coalition (SBC) is the first of its kind and is charged with creating pioneering industry-wide positive change, accelerating sustainability efforts, encouraging collaboration, sharing knowledge and bolstering collective efforts within the beauty industry. To find out more about The British Beauty Council and The Sustainable Beauty Coalition, head to The British Beauty Council website.

Additionally, to find out more about how Marie Claire supports sustainable and purpose-led health, beauty and wellbeing brands, do check out our Sustainability Festival and Sustainability Awards hubs.

Also look out for regular articles on Marie Claire UK by our very own Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, who sits on the Advisory Committee for the SBC, and on the Sustainability Channel from our sustainability editor, Ally Head.