Look no further - these are the most sustainable tech companies to invest in, according to top experts
Pioneering a greener future for both people and planet, the Tech winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 should be hot on your radar
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While lots of us are trying to do be more eco-friendly by recycling, using less plastic, and skipping fast fashion, sometimes it's hard to know which everyday choices are truly sustainable.
Thankfully, that's where sustainable technology or "green" apps come in, with tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle becoming instantly accessible on your smartphone.
Now, trying to be more eco-friendly is a little easier. From apps that aim to tackle food waste by helping you plan meals and clothing-alteration services at the click of a button, to platforms supporting global efforts to address climate change by connecting providers and seekers of environmentally friendly technologies, the digital sphere and sustainability are becoming inextricably linked.
Here are the standout companies doing their bit for our planet in the technology industry – and this year's winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards...
Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023: Tech winners
WINNER: Net Zero Now
Who? Net Zero Now exists to provide a simple, credible and affordable route to Net Zero for small- or medium-sized enterprises – and to celebrate and promote those that achieve this vitally important goal.
Why? Developed by Net Zero Now and L’Oréal, the Net Zero Salon Initiative assists salons in calculating, tracking, and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to become certified "Net Zero Salons".
The pilot program, involving 17 L’Oréal Salon Partners, indicated that the average salon appointment produces 3.2kg of emissions, and the initiative aims to lower this benchmark to 2kg per appointment, potentially reducing the professional hair industry's greenhouse-gas emissions by 33%. Ultimately, the initiative empowers salons to make environmentally conscious changes while meeting customer demands for sustainability.
"This B2B service is a clever platform with a specific focus and measurable impact," says our judge and TechRadar's Managing Editor, Josephine Watson.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: SOJO
Who? SOJO is a clothing repairs and alterations collection and delivery app. The aim? To "revolutionise clothing alterations and repairs for brands and people, making it accessible and effortless to love your clothes for longer".
Why? Tackling issues of waste, pollution, and unfair labour practices by providing end-to-end solutions, SOJO offers repair and alteration services while also supporting B2B partnerships and promoting awareness of ethical fashion. The company's growth and expansion plans emphasise making sustainable fashion accessible and affordable across the UK.
"While there are a few repair apps on the market, SOJO is going above and beyond to tackle issues of waste, pollution, and unfair labour practices," says Marie Claire UK Sustainability Editor Ally Head. "I love that they're making sustainable fashion not only accessible but affordable, too – more of this, please."
A post shared by SOJO (@sojo.uk)
A photo posted by on
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Go Jauntly
Who? Go Jauntly’s mission is to become the world’s leading urban walking and nature-connection platform. By harnessing tech for good, it aims to ensure the benefits of walking and nature-access are equitable – making millions more people happier and healthier in the process.
Why? Go Jauntly prioritises sustainability by promoting walking, active travel, and connecting with nature as effective solutions to global challenges like physical inactivity, poor mental health, pollution, climate breakdown, and biodiversity loss. Its platform aims to improve health, reduce vehicle emissions, enhance our relationship with the natural world, and offer a preventive tool for social prescribers.
"Go Jauntly is a brilliant, accessible and driven company that focuses on combining the social with the environmental in the sustainability conversation. It is clear that this company is committed to sustainability, with awards and partnerships to prove it. Tackling local issues, like inactivity and pollution, is as important as global ones, and Go Jauntly addresses the common lack of focus sustainability initiatives have on individual people and communities. I'm excited to see what they do next!" says Mandeep Soor, Sustainability Awards judge and co-founder at Bendi.
A post shared by Go Jauntly (@gojauntly)
A photo posted by on
Marie Claire UK has determined the award winners in accordance with the judging criteria and with the information provided by the entrants. All information provided by the winning brands is published in good faith.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Keen to invest in fashion brands that put people and planet before profit? These 25 are the best
Introducing the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 Fashion winners. Considered clothing never looked so good…
By Alice Barraclough
-
Just in: these are the 100+ best sustainable brands in the world, according to experts
Meet the winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023
By Alice Barraclough
-
Keen to shop sustainable beauty, health and wellness brands? These 35 are the best to shop now
As voted for by Marie Claire UK's Sustainability Award judges for 2023
By Alice Barraclough
-
Keen to invest in fashion brands that put people and planet before profit? These 25 are the best
Introducing the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 Fashion winners. Considered clothing never looked so good…
By Alice Barraclough
-
Just in: these are the 100+ best sustainable brands in the world, according to experts
Meet the winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023
By Alice Barraclough
-
Keen to shop sustainable beauty, health and wellness brands? These 35 are the best to shop now
As voted for by Marie Claire UK's Sustainability Award judges for 2023
By Alice Barraclough
-
Looking for a sustainable travel option? These are the best eco-friendly holiday destinations in the world
Get away guilt-free with the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Award Travel winners
By Alice Barraclough
-
It's official - these are the only sustainable food and drink brands worth your money
The winners of our 2023 Sustainability Awards serve up options that are both delicious and planet-friendly
By Alice Barraclough
-
The 7 best sustainable transport companies in the world, as chosen by our Sustainability Awards judges
Meet the winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 – and the transportation brands steering us to a cleaner, greener world
By Alice Barraclough
-
From eco-friendly cleaning products to minimal-waste paint, these are the 25 best sustainable home brands to have on your radar
Lauded in this year's Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards, these lifestyle brands are on a mission to help you be more eco-friendly at home
By Alice Barraclough
-
Meet the expert panel judging the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2023
As we celebrate the best sustainable organisations and brands, meet our roster of industry leaders.
By Dionne Brighton